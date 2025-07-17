KUN, Asia's Leading Stablecoin Payment & Embedded Finance Platform, Secures Series A Funding with Total Raised Exceeding USD 50 Million

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KUN, Asia's leading stablecoin-based payment and embedded finance platform, has successfully completed its Series A funding round with significant oversubscription. Existing investors BAI Capital and GSR Ventures doubled down on their commitments, and two new strategic investors— a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate and Eternium Global—joined the round. Since its inception 20 months ago, KUN has raised over USD 50 million in total, reinforcing its early-mover advantage and leadership position in the industry.

This financing marks a key milestone in KUN's ongoing efforts to build a global infrastructure for stablecoin cross-border payments and financial services, while empowering real economies' international expansion with compliant, secure, and efficient solutions.

Through its compliance-first approach and tech-driven solutions, KUN has sustained hypergrowth with a 200% MoM transaction surge over the past 12 months, serving thousands of enterprise and institutional clients. With its strong security, reliability, and seamless transaction experience, KUN has become the go-to stablecoin payment and settlement platform for cross-border businesses.

Meanwhile, KUN is making steady progress in expanding its ecosystem. In June 2025, KUN signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with TradeGo, a digital services platform for global commodity trade. The partnership will focus on integrating blockchain-based electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) technology, cross-border compliance capabilities, and stablecoin settlement infrastructure to jointly deliver a "three -in-one" solution—uniting logistics, information, and capital—to enhance the efficiency and compliance of large-scale trade transactions.

Eternium Global, with diversified assets across logistics, insurance, commodities, energy, and healthcare, will partner with KUN to build a Web3-powered payment ecosystem for cross-sector global applications.

Kent Cai, CEO and CIO of Eternium Global, commented:

"We look forward to unlocking synergistic flywheel effects through this collaboration with KUN. We will bring stablecoin-based payment solutions that are more efficient, transparent, and compliant to our existing global business network, especially in markets with explosive growth potential (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). We believe that cross-border payments is the current killer application of Web3 and blockchain technology. We are fully onboard with KUN's long-term vision and are excited to build a sustainable Web3 ecosystem together."

William Zhao, Partner at BAI Capital, remarked:

"What we predicted last year—the transition from SWIFT to stablecoin-based cross-border transfers powered by real-time blockchain clearing—is becoming reality. As the first-mover advantage of licensed stablecoin issuers gradually diminishes, the real opportunity lies in building decentralized financial infrastructure and digital FX circulation networks. KUN is leading the way in Asia, innovating at the intersection of blockchain settlement, e-BL, and stablecoin payments for commodity trade. This will fundamentally reshape the future of global trade and payments."

Jefferson, Partner at GSR Ventures, emphasized:

"KUN's foresight in compliance and its obsessive focus on product experience are redefining how stablecoins can be used in cross-border transactions. We believe KUN has the potential to become Asia's Bridge—a foundational layer in the global stablecoin settlement and payment network."

Chen Yu, Co-Founder of YeePay and Chief Advisor of KUN, stated:

"KUN is building next-generation digital financial infrastructure anchored in stablecoins. By reconstructing the cross-border payment stack and trust mechanism, KUN is paving the way for emerging markets and global enterprises to scale. This funding marks another milestone in KUN's journey toward globally compliant, intelligent, and unified financial solutions.."

Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of KUN, said:

"KUN will leverage the proceeds from this round to deepen R&D investments in cross-border transaction security, underlying blockchain infrastructure, and wallet technologies, while accelerating upgrades of AI-driven intelligent risk control systems and compliance stacks (KYC/AML/KYT).

Simultaneously, we will synergize our existing Hong Kong and Singapore licensing frameworks with global regulatory applications and institution network expansions. By collaborating with ecosystem partners worldwide, KUN aims to build a seamless Web2-Web3 hybrid digital payment network, strengthening its global operational foundation. We will also continue expanding our team globally to support this ambitious growth."

About KUN

KUN is an innovative technology company focused on stablecoin-based payments and financial services. Built on a compliance system with licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Europe, KUN primarily serves emerging markets, including the Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

KUN has established three core business lines — Payments, Asset Management, and Card Issuing — offering a comprehensive range of products, including enterprise accounts, asset management, on/off-ramp solutions, and card issuing solutions. It provides secure, convenient, and efficient one-stop cross-border payment, remittance, and financial services for B2B cross-border e-commerce, commodity trade, entertainment, advertising, Web3 enterprises. KUN is building the next-generation global digital payment network to accelerate cross-border transactions.

