Kudelski Security Completes Security Assessment of Crypto.com Exchange

With over 50+ years' experience in engineering and cryptography to turn security into a powerful business enabler, Kudelski Security's recently launched Blockchain Security Center (BSC), offers a suite of services, including cryptography expertise, to the blockchain crypto, exchange, developer, and enterprise community.

Crypto.com completed a detailed security assessment, which included external penetration testing, threat modelling through to risk control reviews. In addition to their own extensive analysis, Crypto.com engaged the Kudelski Blockchain Security Center to conduct a thorough external security test and full threat modeling exercise to ensure the completeness of their security controls.

Andrew Howard, CEO of Kudelski Security said: "We consider Crypto.com a critical project and an example of a fully transparent company that operates its exchange and crypto offerings with security and data privacy at the forefront. Through our collaboration, we were able to resolve any found vulnerabilities, showing the value that exchanges can derive from partnering with a comprehensive security company. Programs built upon NIST Cybersecurity Framework or similar compliance, standards, and testing have proven to be successful within traditional banking communities and as the crypto market matures, it's great to see Jason and Crypto.com leading mature adoption of security practices."

Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com said: "A key component of any cybersecurity strategy is to engage with external security auditors to provide additional assurance. Security threats can come from many different areas, and my philosophy is to work with the best in the industry to help safeguard our systems, and further shows our commitment to cybersecurity in the crypto-space. "

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "Crypto.com is already CCSS (Level 3), PCI-DSS (Level 1) and ISO 27001:2013 compliant. Assurance by Kudelski Security is yet another step to safeguard out platform. We will continue investing heavily in our people, technology, and processes to maintain the highest standard of security in the industry."

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet' into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

