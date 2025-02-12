KuCoin's KCS to Be Listed on HashKey Global - Expanding Accessibility and Elevating User Engagement

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing global expansion efforts with the listing of its native token, KuCoin Token (KCS), on HashKey Global, a renowned digital asset exchange offering digital asset trading services to global users. This strategic move is set for February 14, 2025, at 08:00 UTC, with deposits and withdrawals opening concurrently on February 12, 2025, at 08:00 UTC.

Key Details of the Listing:

Announcement Date: February 12, 2025 , 08:00 UTC

, Deposit and Withdrawal Opening: February 12, 2025 , 08:00 UTC

, Listing Date: February 14, 2025 , 08:00 UTC

This partnership highlights KuCoin's proactive approach to making its native token more available and useful across a broader audience, reinforcing the accessibility, utility, and liquidity of KCS. It is a testament to KuCoin's dedication to enhancing user engagement through strategic listings and community-focused initiatives.

KuCoin believes that this new listing opportunity will provide both KuCoin and HashKey users with enhanced options for engagement and investment in the crypto space. It is a step forward in KuCoin's mission to facilitate the widespread adoption of crypto, providing users with secure and reliable platforms that foster trust and growth in the digital economy.

KuCoin looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with HashKey Global and to continuing its mission to become a bridge that connects users to the future of finance.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 39 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

