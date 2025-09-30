KuCoin's Alicia Kao at CoinFerenceX: Exchanges Must Be Both Trusted Gatekeepers and Open Gateways

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the CoinFerenceX Summit during Token2049 week in Singapore, KuCoin Managing Director Alicia Kao joined the panel "Exchanges Beyond Trading: Gatekeepers or Gate-Openers of the Digital Asset Economy." Speaking alongside executives from leading exchanges, Alicia emphasized that exchanges today must serve a dual role: as trusted gatekeepers safeguarding users and as open gateways enabling broader participation in the digital asset economy.

Alicia reiterated KuCoin's longstanding commitment to building with trust and compliance at the core and shared investment strategy and local market commitment.

KuCoin is reinforcing its commitment to trust and innovation by applying AI to strengthen compliance and anti–money laundering monitoring while offering users intelligent trading tools. At the same time, the exchange is returning to blockchain fundamentals with the relaunch of its KuMining product, where a recent 1,500,000TH/s BTC Hashrate sold out quickly, reflecting strong market demand. Looking ahead, KuCoin is also driving real-world utility through payment solutions across multiple countries, bringing digital assets into everyday life as global regulatory clarity continues to improve.

Alicia also shared KuCoin's approach to investment and local market development, emphasizing that the company is committed to unlocking industry-wide value through KuCoin Ventures by investing, like the recent investment in Stable, the world's first high-throughput Layer1 blockchain powered by USDT. Beyond trading, KuCoin supports startups addressing fundamental challenges in finance, payments, and local adoption, rather than short-term token launches. At the same time, the exchange is actively investing in local markets by pursuing licenses and working closely with regulators, with Kao noting that "getting a license is just the first step—the real challenge is protecting users, just like the regulators do." While KuCoin does not operate a massive fund, it remains open to supporting responsible teams and entrepreneurs who bring blockchain into real life with long-term vision.

By speaking at CoinFerenceX, Alicia Kao reaffirmed KuCoin's mission as "the exchange of trust for global users." She highlighted innovation, compliance, and responsible investment as the key drivers that will shape the next phase of the digital asset economy.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

