KuCoin to Join Consensus Hong Kong 2026, Sharing How to Turn Intelligence Into Action Through Trust-First Infrastructure

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that it will participate in Consensus Hong Kong 2026, taking place February 10–12 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. KuCoin will join the featured panel "Turning Intelligence Into Action" to discuss how the industry can translate market data, on-chain signals, and emerging AI capabilities into practical safeguards and stronger governance.

Edwin Wong, Vice President and Head of Risk Control at KuCoin, will join industry leaders to examine how intelligence moves from monitoring into decision-making and controls. KuCoin views intelligence as valuable only when it improves outcomes—user protection, institutional risk decisions, and market resilience. The discussion will cover how platforms apply real-time insights to reinforce market integrity as AI is adopted across financial services.

As Hong Kong advances its digital-asset market with increasing regulatory clarity and an international financial ecosystem, Consensus Hong Kong provides a venue to align on standards for responsible growth. In Europe, KuCoin previously announced that its European entity has officially obtained a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license in Austria, describing it as a defining milestone in KuCoin's long-term Trust and Compliance strategy. In Australia, KuCoin announced a major regulatory milestone with its subsidiary entity officially registered as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) under AUSTRAC. This registration places KuCoin under AUSTRAC's formal oversight for digital currency exchange services.

Beyond markets, KuCoin recently co-hosted the 2026 World Laureates Summit (WLS 2026) with the World Laureates Association in Dubai, contributing as a long-term builder of trusted digital infrastructure, and hosting a Blockchain × Science Forum to examine how blockchain and AI can support scientific collaboration, digital infrastructure, and public governance.

KuCoin looks forward to contributing to the dialogue in Hong Kong and continuing to build transparent, credible, and security-driven Web3 infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

