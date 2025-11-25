KuCoin Secures AUSTRAC Digital Currency Exchange Registration, Enhances Fiat Access for Australian Users

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced a major regulatory milestone in Australia with its subsidiary entity officially registered as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) under AUSTRAC. This registration places KuCoin under AUSTRAC's formal oversight for digital currency exchange services and marks a significant step in strengthening the platform's compliance framework within one of the world's most robust regulatory environments.

As part of its broader compliance strategy, KuCoin plans to register for additional designated services with AUSTRAC, further expanding its regulated footprint in Australia. The platform also confirmed a partnership with Echuca Trading, a financial services provider holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) issued by ASIC, to bring KuCoin's crypto futures business under a regulated structure tailored for the Australian market.

In parallel with its regulatory progress, KuCoin now offers local fiat on-ramp support, providing Australian users with more convenient and compliant pathways to access digital assets.

BC Wong, Global CEO of KuCoin stated "As a global platform built on trust, securing AUSTRAC registration is a key milestone in strengthening KuCoin's global compliance architecture. Australia maintains some of the highest standards for digital asset oversight, and our AUSTRAC registration reflects our long-term commitment to operating transparently and responsibly. We will continue investing in robust compliance systems to protect users and support the healthy growth of the Australian digital asset ecosystem."

James Pinch, Australian Managing Director at KuCoin added "With AUSTRAC registration and AFSL-backed regulatory framework support, we are raising the bar for how exchanges serve the Australian community. These steps enable us to offer safer, smoother fiat access and deliver products that align with the expectations of local users and regulators. Our focus is to build trust through strong compliance foundations and ensure Australians can engage with crypto confidently."

