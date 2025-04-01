KuCoin Receives the UNWWO "2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Award"

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, 2025, the World Women Organization (UNWWO) successfully held the official parallel session of the 69th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) and the Global Women Leadership Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, alongside the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration.

The summit brought together over a hundred global female elites from the United Nations, public welfare, business, political, and academic sectors. The representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on core topics such as female leadership, global influence, and sustainable development. During the event, leading figures and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to promoting female empowerment were grandly recognized. Among them, the globally leading digital economy platform KuCoin received the "2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Award" from the UNWWO. Representing KuCoin, CSR Director and Global Human Resources Director Sylvie Dong attended the forum and shared the company's valuable experiences and steadfast determination in the field of corporate social responsibility.

KuCoin's Three CSR Innovation Projects Focus on Women and Children

CSR has always been a clear and highly valued core thread throughout KuCoin's development. In 2024, the company further increased its investment in CSR initiatives.

At the forum, Sylvie Dong provided a detailed introduction to a series of CSR projects that KuCoin had carried out throughout 2024. In collaboration with international organizations such as the United Nations, the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA), the Smile Simon Green Building Foundation, the Global CSR Foundation, and the Office of the First Lady of the Bahamas, KuCoin launched three projects: "Light Up Africa" Children's Solar Lamps, "Menstrual Equality" and "Climate Change Buckets". These projects covered multiple regions, including the Bahamas, Suriname, and Nigeria, benefiting nearly 50,000 women and children.

"Light Up Africa" Children's Solar Lamps: This project aims to provide solar lamps to school-age children in rural Africa, enabling them to continue studying at night and illuminating their futures. In February 2024, the first batch of 2,500 solar lamps donated by KuCoin was sent to 25 schools in Nigeria. In October, another 7,200 solar lamps were delivered to communities in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Ghana, benefiting more students. Sandra Edidion, a student at Nigeria's Afaha Okonkwo Nwafor College, said, "With these solar lamps, I believe I can do it, and we can all read at night."

"Menstrual Equality": This project aims to help young girls and women from disadvantaged groups around the world by providing sustainable menstrual health solutions, enabling them to continue their studies and daily lives with dignity and confidence, and move towards a better future. In March 2024, 1,000 reusable menstrual kits sponsored by KuCoin were sent to three locations: Suriname, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and domestic violence shelters in New York and California. At the end of December, the second batch of aid supplies was shipped to the Bahamas, providing much-needed sanitary products for 4,000 local women.

"Climate Change Buckets": This project is committed to providing basic health protection for pregnant women, infants, and children worldwide, shielding them from the threats of pollution, deadly diseases, and extreme weather caused by climate change. Ann Marie Davis, the First Lady of Commonwealth of Bahamas H. E. Ann Marie Davis, expressed her gratitude for the project, saying, "These buckets will provide assistance to women and girls in communities facing climate change challenges."

"Through these CSR projects, we have found that providing sanitary pads can significantly increase the return-to-school rate of girls in Suriname, and providing solar lamps can extend the average study time of children in Nigeria by several hours. These small changes are bringing great hope to children and women," said Sylvie Dong.

KuCoin's CSR Philosophy and Future Outlook

In her speech, Sylvie Dong emphasized that KuCoin's CSR practices stem from the founders' original intentions. The founders of KuCoin firmly believe that the significance of technology lies not in creating financial miracles but in ensuring that the most vulnerable groups can still maintain dignity in the digital age. KuCoin hopes that every employee's work is meaningful, not only driving one of the world's most influential industries but also making each employee proud when talking to their family and friends.

The CSR experience and achievements shared by KuCoin at the forum have attracted widespread attention and high praise from global outstanding female representatives present. Jing Zhao Cesarone, the official representative of the World Women's Organization and the Chair of the Global CSR Foundation, stated at the meeting that she hopes this parallel session will empower global outstanding female leaders, focus and enhance global cooperation, and jointly achieve the goals of the Beijing Declaration. She believes that KuCoin has set an example for global enterprises, demonstrating the great potential and sense of responsibility of digital economy platforms in promoting social sustainable development.

Looking ahead to 2025, KuCoin will continue to increase its investment in CSR, deepen global sustainable development practices, and promote the improvement of global children's welfare. Nancy Cheung, KuCoin's Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), said, "In the past year, KuCoin has achieved significant results in the CSR field and accumulated rich experience. In 2025, we will continue to work together with global partners and communities to build a more sustainable world through innovation and responsibility." KuCoin will continue to advance the three key projects of "Light Up Africa" Children's Solar Lamps, "Menstrual Equality," and "Climate Change Buckets," and actively seek new public welfare project opportunities.

In 2025, KuCoin is embarking on a new chapter of global compliance and sustainable growth, while further fulfilling its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). KuCoin's receipt of the "2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Award" from the World Women Organization is not only a recognition of its past CSR efforts, but also a testament to the global expectations for its future path in sustainable development. KuCoin will continue to uphold its core values of "security, user-first, and innovation," striving to create greater positive impact on the global community and to contribute more to the well-being of women and children around the world.

