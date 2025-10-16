KuCoin Ranks No.1 on CER.live, Reinforcing Leadership in Crypto Security and Trust

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today reinforced its leadership in cybersecurity by maintaining its top-tier ranking on CER.live, an independent platform renowned for assessing exchange security and transparency. This recognition reaffirms KuCoin's dedication to providing a secure and reliable trading environment for its over 40 million users worldwide.

Further reinforcing its industry leadership, KuCoin currently ranks No. 1 globally on CER.live with a perfect cybersecurity score of 100/100, reflecting outstanding performance across server security, user security, penetration testing, bug bounty results, and certifications. This independent recognition highlights KuCoin's continued investment in operational resilience, transparency, and accountability at the highest level.

CER.live's rigorous evaluation framework measures exchanges across more than 20 key indicators, including real-time proof-of-reserves audits, active bug bounty programs with substantial rewards, and regular penetration testing by external security experts. KuCoin's AAA rating, first awarded in June 2025 and sustained through ongoing enhancements, places it among the world's most secure exchanges.

"Maintaining our top ranking on CER.live is a powerful validation of KuCoin's relentless focus on security and user protection," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "This perfect score embodies our philosophy of 'Trust First. Trade Next.' Every innovation we introduce is built on a foundation of robust safeguards. As the digital asset industry evolves, KuCoin remains committed to setting new standards in security, compliance, resilience, and user trust."

Following its recent achievement of the CCSS certification — making KuCoin the only major exchange to hold all four leading security and privacy certifications — CCSS, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and SOC 2 Type II. The latest CER.live ranking further validates the company's ongoing efforts under its $2 Billion Trust Project. Together, these milestones solidify KuCoin's foundation for building enduring trust among users, partners, and regulators globally.

