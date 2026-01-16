KuCoin Ranks Among Top Three Exchanges by Market Share Growth in TokenInsight's 2025 Annual Report

KCS Records Counter-Cyclical Gains as KuCoin Leads the Industry in Spot Market Share Growth

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, has been recognized as one of the top three exchanges by annual market share growth in TokenInsight's newly released 2025 Cryptocurrency Exchange Annual Report.

The report highlights KuCoin's strong performance across multiple core indicators, underscoring its ability to deliver resilient growth amid an increasingly competitive and volatile market environment.

Market Share Growth Ranks Top Three Industry-Wide

According to TokenInsight's analysis of major centralized exchanges (CEXs), KuCoin's average market share achieved significant year-on-year growth in 2025, positioning the platform among the top three exchanges globally in terms of annual market share growth. As competition intensified and market concentration among leading platforms continued to fluctuate, KuCoin stood out as one of the few exchanges to achieve sustained positive growth, reflecting the long-term strength of its product structure, asset offerings, and global user base.

KCS Delivers Counter-Cyclical Performance, Ranking Top Three by Annual Price Growth

While many exchange tokens faced downward pressure throughout 2025, KuCoin's native token, KCS, delivered a counter-cyclical performance, ranking among the top three exchange tokens by annual price appreciation, trailing only OKB and BNB. TokenInsight's data shows that KCS maintained relatively stable performance over the year and was among the limited number of platform tokens to achieve positive annual returns, highlighting continued market confidence in KuCoin's ecosystem, strategic direction, and underlying fundamentals.

KuCoin Leads the Industry in Spot Market Share Growth

KuCoin's momentum was particularly evident in the spot market. TokenInsight data indicates that between January and December 2025, KuCoin recorded a net increase of 5.83% in spot market share, ranking first among all major centralized exchanges. This growth was driven by KuCoin's ongoing investment in spot asset availability, liquidity optimization, and global market coverage, further strengthening its position within the global spot trading landscape.

Building Long-Term Value Through Disciplined Growth

TokenInsight noted that 2025 marked a period of accelerated differentiation within the exchange sector, with market share dynamics and exchange token performance increasingly reflecting platforms' long-term operational capabilities and user trust.

KuCoin's strong showing across multiple key indicators demonstrates the effectiveness of its long-term, disciplined approach to platform development amid cyclical market fluctuations.

KuCoin stated that it will continue to prioritize security, compliance, and user experience, advancing the sustainable growth of its ecosystem and delivering stable and high-quality digital asset services to users worldwide.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

