KuCoin Pioneers as the First FIU-Compliant Global Crypto Exchange in India

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader among cryptocurrency exchanges and ranked in the top seven worldwide, proudly announces its latest groundbreaking milestone as the first FIU-compliant global crypto exchange in India. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the evolving Indian cryptocurrency landscape amid recent regulatory changes and underscores KuCoin's dedication to expanding its presence in vital global markets as part of its comprehensive global strategy.

Accompanying KuCoin's registration with FIU, KuCoin proposes to undertake the following initiatives to better serve local Indian users.

Localized Payment Solutions: Collaborating with local banks and fiat partners to introduce unique and direct on-ramp and off-ramp services tailored for India . Meanwhile, KuCoin is also proposing to launch a partnership enrollment program to welcome more partners onboard and provide easier and more friendly service.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, remarked, "KuCoin places utmost importance on user asset security. By successfully completing this registration in India, we are set to enhance the Indian users' experience and reaffirm our dedication to compliance and security. This milestone allows us to advance the conversation on crypto adoption in India, emphasizing user security and trading excellence. Additionally, it accelerates our investment and educational initiatives in India, aiming to stimulate industry growth and foster the blockchain landscape's sustainable development. We are eager to support local innovation and build enduring educational partnerships to contribute significantly to India's blockchain ecosystem. With this development, we at KuCoin welcome partners to join us, and promote the development of the cryptocurrency industry in India"

KuCoin is immensely excited to embark on this journey with our Indian users, unlocking a realm of new possibilities and opportunities. KuCoin is eager to grow stronger together, fostering a collaborative and thriving blockchain community. Looking ahead, KuCoin is optimistic about the future we will build in India—a future bright with innovation, progress, and shared success.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 7 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com .

