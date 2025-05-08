KuCoin Pay Partners with WLTG - Funded by Football Legend Patrice Evra to Bring Joyful Disruption and Collective Generosity to Fans Worldwide

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the crypto exchange space, is proud to announce a strategic partnership between KuCoin Pay, its native crypto payment solution, and WLTG (We Love This Game) — the world's first AI Celebrity Digital Twin project, founded by football legend Patrice Evra.

Patrice Evra at the KuCoin booth during Token2049

WLTG is ushering in a new era of "Joyful Disruption" in the Web3 space. At the heart of this vision is AI Patman, Evra's captivating AI digital twin who engages fans through personalized video messages, imaginative manga storytelling, fun football predictions and more. AI Patman also serves as a revolutionary travel companion, assisting fans with planning and offering exclusive perks tied to WLTG's "Pay It Forward" initiative.

The "Pay It Forward" campaign is a cornerstone of WLTG's mission to foster human connection and collective goodwill. Supported by Patrice Evra, this initiative encourages small acts of kindness - like buying a coffee for the next person in line. Through the integration with KuCoin Pay, WLTG users will be able to seamlessly transact using crypto to participate in these joyful experiences and support the "Pay It Forward" movement. This partnership aligns with KuCoin's vision of using blockchain to transfer value and trust in innovative ways.

WLTG stands at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and social impact. By creating an AI-powered version of Evra's voice, values, and spirit, WLTG empowers a new generation of users to engage in a Pay It Forward revolution — a movement that uses Web3 tools to drive kindness, generosity, and community-led action across digital and physical worlds.

The integration with KuCoin Pay will allow WLTG users to seamlessly transact using crypto, enabling efficient, secure, and real-time contributions to the platform's initiatives — from community challenges to cause-driven engagement and digital interactions with the AI twin.

"Blockchain is not just about transferring assets — it's about transferring value and trust," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin."This partnership is a perfect synergy of cutting-edge technology and genuine human connection. By integrating KuCoin Pay, we're empowering WLTG users to effortlessly contribute to a future where doing good is as seamless as sending a token."

"WLTG is about passion, purpose, and the power of technology to bring people together through acts of kindness," said Patrice Evra, Founder of WLTG. "With KuCoin Pay, we're unlocking new ways for fans to engage with AI Patman and fuel our collective mission to spread positivity across the digital and physical worlds."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Native integration of KuCoin Pay within the WLTG ecosystem , allowing instant crypto payments for interactions, campaigns, and rewards.

, allowing instant crypto payments for interactions, campaigns, and rewards. Joint innovation on the frontier of AI identity × blockchain payments × social incentives , building tools that empower both users and creators.

, building tools that empower both users and creators. KuCoin Pay's infrastructure powering WLTG's mission to build a future where value flows freely — and positively — across communities.

This partnership marks a powerful moment for the Web3 space, where celebrity, technology, and compassion converge. With KuCoin and WLTG, users don't just love the game — they get to play it, shape it, and pay it forward.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

About WLTG

WLTG - We Love This Game: The World's First Celebrity Token Project for Collective Good!

Patrice Evra founded and champions the first AI Digital Twin celebrity Web3 project, blending passion, fun, and revenue-sharing with a global Pay It Forward mission to empower communities with good vibes.

