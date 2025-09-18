KuCoin Pay Partners with DFX.swiss to Enable Compliant Crypto Payments at Over 100 SPAR Stores, Advancing Mainstream Adoption

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that its payment arm, KuCoin Pay, has partnered with DFX.swiss, a leading Swiss-based cryptocurrency services provider, to launch innovative crypto-to-fiat integrations in Switzerland. Through this collaboration, KuCoin Pay is now integrated with DFX.swiss's OpenCryptoQR system, allowing users to pay with stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies at more than 100 SPAR stores for everyday purchases.

This partnership combines KuCoin Pay's technology with DFX.swiss's user-focused infrastructure, bridging digital assets with daily retail spending. It transforms cryptocurrencies from investment tools into practical means of payment, enabling seamless integration into activities such as grocery shopping while ensuring full user control through secure, non-custodial mechanisms.

Key benefits include zero gas fees for users, instant fiat settlements for merchants without conversion hassles, and lower commission fees compared with traditional payment methods. Payments are completed quickly and securely by scanning the OpenCryptoQR code through the KuCoin app.

Raymond Ngai, KuCoin Pay Lead, stated:

"We are thrilled to partner with DFX.swiss, whose innovative gateway supports popular payment methods while ensuring compliance with Swiss financial regulations. At KuCoin Pay, we are committed to making crypto part of daily life, enhancing its real-world utility, and creating seamless shopping experiences for our 41 million global users by bridging traditional retail and digital asset payments."

Cyrill Thommen, Founder and CEO of DFX.swiss, added:

"The collaboration with KuCoin Pay is another step towards advancing crypto payments internationally. Our mission at DFX.swiss is to make digital assets accessible and usable in everyday life. With KuCoin Pay, we are creating an easy way for that. This is an important step towards a future in which digital payments are common and widespread."

KuCoin Pay continues to expand into retail, e-commerce, global travel bookings, gaming, coupons, gift cards, and more. Its recently launched on-chain solution complements its off-chain services, providing a decentralized framework for direct cryptocurrency payments. These advancements underscore KuCoin Pay's commitment to compliance, security, and global growth, as it works to broaden crypto adoption and strengthen crypto-fiat bridges worldwide.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency transactions for both online and offline sales. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay delivers fast, secure, and borderless payments to its audience.

Learn more about KuCoin Pay: https://www.kucoin.com/pay

About DFX.swiss

DFX AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, is a provider of cryptocurrency services. The company sees itself as a bridge between the traditional banking system and the crypto ecosystem, enabling private and business customers to buy and sell digital assets directly. DFX operates an open-source-based fiat on- and off-ramp platform that enables transactions to and from self-hosted wallets. Among others, MetaMask, Rabby Wallet, WalletConnect, and hardware wallets from Ledger, Trezor, and BitBox are supported. Payments and withdrawals are made in multiple currencies via common interfaces such as SEPA, SWIFT, Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Learn more about DFX: https://dfx.swiss

