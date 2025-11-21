KuCoin Pay Enters Brazil via Pix: Driving Instant Crypto Payments and Enhancing Utility

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that its crypto payment arm, KuCoin Pay, has officially integrated with Pix.

This move empowers millions of Brazilians to seamlessly convert and spend over 50 cryptocurrencies at any merchant accepting Pix QR codes, effectively bridging digital assets with everyday utility. It capitalizes on Brazil's robust crypto adoption—reaching approximately 26 million users, or 12% of the population—while meeting the growing demand for practical applications in Latin America's premier crypto market.

The integration streamlines instant crypto-to-BRL conversions, enabling users to transfer funds directly from their KuCoin accounts to any Brazilian bank or pay merchants via Pix. Leveraging Pix's widespread adoption, it offers multi-functional wallet management for both crypto and fiat within the KuCoin app, all underpinned by secure, regulatory-compliant infrastructure that aligns with Brazil's KYC standards. This enhances user experience by delivering fast, accessible payments for daily needs, fostering greater financial inclusion and empowering a digitally native population to utilize crypto with ease, security, and efficiency.

"By integrating with Pix, we are unlocking a new economic layer for Brazil's digitally savvy population. This embodies our commitment to enhance crypto accessibility for all, building on our previously announced on-chain payment solutions as a new step forward in making digital assets practical for everyday life," said Raymond Ngai, KuCoin Pay Lead.

Pix, Brazil's instant payment system, facilitates 24/7 transfers using simple identifiers like QR codes and has amassed over 175 million users, transforming the payments landscape through inclusion, reduced cash dependency, and operational efficiency. For local users, it remains essential in promoting affordable, inclusive digital transactions across a dynamic economy.

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency transactions for both online and offline sales. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay delivers fast, secure, and borderless payments to its audience.

