KuCoin Partners with Tadej Pogačar in One of the Few Value-Driven Collaborations Between Crypto and Elite Cycling

VIENNA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced a strategic partnership with world-class cyclist Tadej Pogačar. The collaboration was officially unveiled in Vienna and marks the first time a top-tier global crypto exchange and a world-class professional cyclist have come together in a value-driven, trust-led partnership.

image_5002362_7324422 EKC00894

Built around the theme "Trust, Proven by Performance.", the partnership reflects a shared belief that trust is not declared, but earned through long-term performance, professionalism, and discipline. Rather than a transactional sponsorship, the collaboration represents a rare alignment of values between two leaders operating at the highest level of their respective fields.

For KuCoin, trust has been built over eight years through sustained investment in security infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and operational resilience across global markets. As regulatory standards continue to evolve, KuCoin has strengthened its compliance framework and governance capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to building a secure and trusted digital-asset platform for a growing global user base.

For Pogačar, trust is earned through consistent results on cycling's biggest stages, under extreme physical and mental pressure. Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished cyclists of his generation, he is equally recognized for his emphasis on safety, preparation, and professional discipline — principles that underpin long-term success in elite sport.

"At the highest level of cycling, trust is built through preparation, consistency, and a relentless focus on safety," said Tadej Pogačar. "You earn it over time, through performance and responsible decision-making under pressure. That mindset strongly resonates with how KuCoin approaches trust and security."

KuCoin CEO BC Wong said the partnership highlights the growing connection between elite sport and responsible innovation in digital finance.

"This partnership is built on a shared belief that trust is earned through long-term performance and professionalism," BC said. "Tadej represents excellence achieved through discipline and consistency at the very highest level. At KuCoin, we apply the same principles as we continue to strengthen security, compliance, and governance — helping bring crypto to a broader, more mainstream audience."

As one of the few collaborations of its kind, the partnership demonstrates how trust—built through sustained performance and verifiable results—can bridge emerging digital technologies with established global communities, supporting the responsible adoption of crypto worldwide. It follows KuCoin's broader trust-led collaborations across sport and culture, including Adam Scott and Tomorrowland, and reflects a consistent brand philosophy centered on long-term excellence and credibility.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

About Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pogačar is one of the world's leading professional cyclists and among the most accomplished athletes of his generation. A four-time Tour de France champion and the current UCI Road World Champion, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest riders of the modern cycling era. Known for his consistency, discipline, and technical precision, Pogačar has achieved sustained success at the highest level of professional cycling, with a strong emphasis on safety, preparation, and long-term performance. His approach reflects professionalism, responsibility, and a commitment to sustainable excellence in elite sport.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871225/image_5002362_7324422.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871798/EKC00894.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/5739250/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg