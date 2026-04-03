KuCoin Named Only Global Exchange to Participate in CBN Virtual Asset Supervisory Pilot, Reinforcing Global Compliance Strategy

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, has been invited to participate in a supervisory pilot programme launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) targeting Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

KuCoin is the only global exchange included in the initial cohort of invitees, which also features regional financial technology and digital asset firms. The initiative is designed to strengthen oversight of the digital asset sector and address financial crime risks through enhanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter-Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) compliance.

The CBN pilot forms part of the regulator's broader effort to reinforce financial system integrity under Nigeria's evolving regulatory framework, in alignment with international standards such as those set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It aims to deepen supervisory understanding of virtual asset business models, operational risks, and compliance practices.

Under the pilot, participating entities will engage in structured regulatory dialogue, submit periodic supervisory data, and demonstrate progress across key compliance areas, including governance, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and implementation of the Travel Rule for cross-border transactions.

"Constructive regulatory dialogue is essential to building a sustainable digital asset ecosystem," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "We view this initiative as an important step toward enhancing transparency, strengthening risk management, and advancing regulatory clarity across emerging markets. As a global platform, KuCoin remains committed to working closely with regulators to support responsible innovation and long-term industry development."

KuCoin's shortlisting and selection for participation in the CBN pilot reflects its broader global compliance strategy, which focuses on aligning with evolving regulatory expectations across jurisdictions. The company will continue to invest in compliance infrastructure and risk management systems to support a trusted and resilient digital asset ecosystem.

The programme also highlights Nigeria's shift toward more proactive engagement with the virtual asset sector, balancing innovation with increased regulatory oversight in one of the world's fastest-growing digital asset markets.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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