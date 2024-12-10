KuCoin Lists Ponchiqs (PONCH): Enriching Blockchain Entertainment with Meta-Universe

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Ponchiqs (PONCH) on its Spot trading platform. This marks another significant step in connecting users to innovative blockchain projects shaping the future of entertainment and gaming.

Ponchiqs Studio is revolutionizing blockchain-based entertainment by creating a unique ecosystem around its Ponchiqs IP. This meta-universe merges GameFi, Hollywood-quality animations, and exclusive licensed merchandise, offering users a seamless and immersive experience. At the heart of this ecosystem is $PONCH, the native token powering the utility across Ponchiqs' diverse platforms and games.

The deposit for PONCH is currently open, with the trading for PONCH/USDT commencing at 14:00 on December 6, 2024 (UTC). This is followed by the withdrawal, starting from 10:00 on December 7, 2024 (UTC).

The listing of Ponchiqs underscores KuCoin's commitment to supporting groundbreaking projects that redefine user engagement and unlock new potentials in blockchain technology. KuCoin users can now participate in this vibrant ecosystem by trading and holding $PONCH tokens as part of their portfolio.

For more information on the PONCH listing and the related listing campaigns and activities, please refer to the official announcement .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

