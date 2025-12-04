KuCoin Launches "KuCoin Lite Mode": A Simpler, Faster and More Confident Way for Beginners to Enter Crypto

Delivering a Clean, Guided, Low-Friction Trading Experience — Trust First. Trade Easy Next.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuCoin Lite Mode, a new simplified crypto app mode designed to give crypto beginners and everyday users a smoother, cleaner and more confidence-inspiring entry into digital assets.

KuCoin Lite Mode removes the complexity typically associated with crypto trading by focusing on clarity, ease of use and low-friction interactions. Instead of overwhelming users with advanced charts or professional-grade tools, Lite Mode curates a streamlined environment that highlights only the essential features required to buy crypto safely and confidently. The interface is intentionally clean and guided, allowing newcomers to learn at their own pace while relying on KuCoin's trusted security and global infrastructure.

Key features of KuCoin Lite Mode include:

Quick buy/sell for high-quality, popular tokens

for high-quality, popular tokens Fast and simple token convert

Basic, easy-to-read charts

Beyond these core features, KuCoin Lite Mode incorporates a thoughtfully designed user flow that reduces cognitive load and helps users avoid the common pitfalls of complex crypto trading environments. It focuses on spot trading only, removing advanced derivatives or technical elements that may intimidate crypto beginners. As users grow more confident, they can upgrade instantly to Pro Mode with a single tap, unlocking KuCoin's full suite of advanced trading tools, charts and order types — making KuCoin a long-term companion throughout every stage of a user's crypto journey.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said: "KuCoin Lite Mode brings our trust-driven philosophy to life. From the very beginning, KuCoin was founded on a simple belief — that technology should make crypto more user-friendly, accessible, and intuitive for everyone. New users entering the digital asset space want an experience that is simple, secure, and unintimidating. Lite Mode delivers exactly that — a guided and approachable way to explore crypto, backed by KuCoin's proven infrastructure. The launch of KuCoin Lite Mode is a continuation of our original mission and a reaffirmation of our commitment to bringing easy-to-use products to users worldwide. We believe this will further accelerate the mass adoption of crypto. And once users are ready for more, they can transition seamlessly into Pro Mode and continue growing with confidence."

Since its founding in 2017, KuCoin has grown into a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across more than 200 countries. The launch of KuCoin Lite Mode reinforces the company's mission — "Trust First. Trade Easy Next." — by lowering barriers to entry and empowering more people to participate in the digital economy safely and confidently.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837432/image_5002362_28233896.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg