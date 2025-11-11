KuCoin Launches "KuCoin Institutional," Establishing the Preferred Platform for Global Institutional Investors

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Institutional, the next evolution of KuCoin's global business, officially launches as a strategic expansion dedicated to serving professional investors, institutions, and strategic partners.

image

Building on KuCoin's core brand value, "Trust First. Trade Next.", the launch underscores the company's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance infrastructure for the next phase of digital asset adoption. It reflects KuCoin's long-term strategy to strengthen market trust and bridge traditional finance with the evolving digital economy.

KuCoin Institutional integrates advanced infrastructure, liquidity, and compliance frameworks tailored for institutions, quantitative traders, and brokers. The upgraded model enhances KuCoin's capabilities across three pillars — institutional and VIP product enhancement, financial and wealth management services, and technological infrastructure and compliance strategy — offering a comprehensive institutional service matrix.

The platform provides enhanced liquidity connectivity and VIP programs, customized trading interfaces, and asset management solutions. Institutional users benefit from ultra-low-latency trading and 24/7 technical and client support. KuCoin also supports advanced trading capabilities with diversified collateral management and enhanced capital efficiency, while strategic partnerships enable third-party custody and Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) for enhanced compliance and capital efficiency.

KuCoin Institutional is further expanding into Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), allowing partners to integrate KuCoin's technology and liquidity interface to enhance their own operations. It is also advancing initiatives in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to connect blockchain markets with traditional finance.

"KuCoin Institutional marks a significant step forward in our mission to build a trusted and future-ready financial ecosystem," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "By combining world-class infrastructure with robust compliance and liquidity frameworks, we aim to empower institutions to participate in the digital asset economy with confidence and efficiency."

Looking ahead, KuCoin Institutional will deepen its partnerships, enhance its custody and settlement ecosystem, and advance initiatives in digital asset innovation — positioning KuCoin as a leading bridge between traditional finance and the global digital economy.

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional division of KuCoin, dedicated to providing professional investors, funds, and enterprises with secure, compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. Integrating advanced trading infrastructure, capital management, and custody services, it offers a full-spectrum institutional ecosystem spanning liquidity access, risk control, and global compliance — empowering institutions to participate in the digital economy with confidence and transparency.

Institutional clients can learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/institution

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819505/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg