KuCoin Institutional Introduces Quarterly VIP Level Shield to Strengthen Stability for VIP Traders

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Insititutional today announced the launch of the Quarterly VIP Level Shield, a new structural loyalty mechanism designed to provide greater stability and protection for the platform's high-tier traders and institutional clients.

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The initiative introduces a quarterly protection framework for VIP5 and above users, ensuring that short-term market volatility or temporary changes in trading activity do not immediately trigger significant VIP tier downgrades. Instead, KuCoin implements a gradual and deferred adjustment mechanism, allowing loyal traders to maintain key benefits while navigating market cycles.

The new mechanism reflects KuCoin's broader strategy to protect performance, stabilize loyalty, and retain VIP traders in an increasingly competitive exchange environment.

Supporting Long-Term Traders Through Market Cycles

Unlike short-term promotional campaigns, the Quarterly VIP Level Shield is designed as a structural enhancement to KuCoin's VIP ecosystem. It recognizes users who have previously demonstrated meaningful trading activity or asset commitment, providing them with additional flexibility during periods of market fluctuation.

Through this mechanism, VIP users will no longer experience immediate multi-tier downgrades if their trading activity temporarily falls below VIP requirements. Instead, KuCoin will apply a controlled downgrade pace of no more than one level every 30 days, alongside quarterly minimum protection levels that safeguard core VIP privileges during the quarter.

A More Stable VIP Framework for Professional Traders

The Quarterly VIP Level Shield is designed to support high-frequency traders, institutional participants, and high-AUM clients, who are often sensitive to abrupt fee structure changes or sudden privilege adjustments. By reducing volatility in VIP level adjustments, the mechanism helps provide more predictable trading conditions and a more stable fee structure for long-term traders.

"Professional traders and institutions value stability and predictability in their trading environment," said Tika Lum, Head of Global Business Development at KuCoin. "The Quarterly VIP Level Shield reflects our commitment to supporting long-term traders on KuCoin by providing a more flexible VIP framework — one that better supports ongoing participation, recognizes sustained engagement, and helps users navigate changing market conditions with greater confidence."

KuCoin expects the initiative to further strengthen VIP loyalty, stabilize trading activity among top-tier clients, and reinforce the platform's competitiveness in the global exchange landscape.

Strengthening the KuCoin VIP Ecosystem

As digital asset markets continue to evolve, KuCoin remains focused on building a client-centric institutional infrastructure that rewards loyalty, supports long-term participation, and enhances trading stability. The Quarterly VIP Level Shield represents another step toward creating a more resilient and trader-friendly ecosystem for professional market participants worldwide.

Please find the full details of the Quarterly VIP Level Shield.

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional division of KuCoin, dedicated to providing professional investors, funds, and enterprises with secure, compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. Integrating advanced trading infrastructure, capital management, and custody services, it offers a full-spectrum institutional ecosystem spanning liquidity access, risk control, and global compliance - empowering institutions to participate in the digital economy with confidence and transparency.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

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