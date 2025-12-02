KuCoin Institutional and CryptoStruct Partner to Advance Institutional Algorithmic Trading Infrastructure

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Institutional, the institutional arm of top crypto exchange KuCoin, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CryptoStruct, a professional-grade software provider specializing in algorithmic trading and market-making infrastructure. This collaboration strengthens KuCoin's institutional technology stack and delivers a seamless, low-latency environment for professional traders to build, test, and scale advanced trading strategies.

Through this partnership, KuCoin and CryptoStruct will jointly provide institutional clients with a professional algorithmic trading platform powered by CryptoStruct's ultra-low-latency trading engine and fully normalized market data, enabling institutions to deploy sophisticated strategies with microsecond execution precision. Clients will also benefit from streamlined multi-exchange connectivity, gaining secure and efficient access to multiple marketplaces to reduce operational complexity and execution risk while ensuring consistent performance across venues.

To support evaluation and onboarding, prospective users can trial CryptoStruct's Strategy Development Kit through a risk-free 4-week program, while existing KuCoin Institutional clients receive an exclusive 2-week trial to experience the full product suite before formal integration. In addition, both parties are committed to continuous technical innovation, with ongoing enhancements to latency optimization, infrastructure stability, and overall platform functionality—ensuring institutions can rely on cutting-edge execution capabilities in an increasingly competitive trading landscape.

"By integrating KuCoin's deep liquidity and institutional brokerage infrastructure with CryptoStruct's advanced algorithmic trading technology, we are creating a purpose-built environment for professional traders to innovate and scale with confidence," said Alison, Head of Key Accounts, Kucoin.

"This collaboration enables traders to focus on strategy development and execution while relying on a robust, low-latency infrastructure designed to support institutional growth across the global digital asset markets," added Iain Clarke Head of Sales, CryptoStruct.

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional business arm of KuCoin, dedicated to serving professional investors, funds, and corporate clients with secure, compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. By integrating advanced trading infrastructure, liquidity access, and institutional-grade custody partnerships, KuCoin Institutional bridges traditional finance with the digital economy.

Learn more at: www.kucoin.com/institution

About CryptoStruct

CryptoStruct delivers professional-grade software solutions for algorithmic traders and market makers, proven in the most demanding production environments worldwide. Our platform provides fully normalized, ultra-low-latency market data, an advanced strategy framework, and a scalable trading engine capable of executing strategies with microsecond precision across virtually the entire global crypto market.

Learn more at: cryptostruct.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836150/image_5002362_22513615.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg