KuCoin Institutional and Ceffu Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Institutional Asset Security and Compliance Infrastructure

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Institutional, the institutional arm of global crypto exchange KuCoin, today announced a strategic partnership with Ceffu, a leading institutional-grade custody and digital asset infrastructure provider. The partnership marks another milestone in KuCoin Institutional's mission to advance secure, compliant solutions for global professional investors, and it signals our commitment ahead of future product integration.

KuCoin

Building on KuCoin Institutional's continuous efforts to enhance its custody ecosystem, this collaboration with Ceffu extends the strategic direction established through previous partnerships with licensed custodians. Together, KuCoin Institutional and Ceffu will empower institutions with the highest standards of asset protection, compliance assurance, and operational segregation, enabling investors to trade confidently while maintaining full control over their assets.

"Institutional trust begins with infrastructure — the foundation of security, transparency, and compliance at every level," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Our partnership with Ceffu reinforces this vision, further strengthening our institutional custody ecosystem. By working with trusted partners like Ceffu, we continue to ensure our clients can access global markets with confidence and institutional-grade safeguards."

"Security isn't a feature, it's the foundation institutions build on," said Ian Loh, CEO of Ceffu. "Our mission has always been to deliver custody infrastructure that meets the highest standard of security, compliance, and operational governance. By partnering with KuCoin, we're extending that trust-first foundation to more global institutional players who share the same commitment to uncompromising protection."

Through this partnership, KuCoin Institutional and Ceffu have begun working together on new initiatives designed to enhance the infrastructure supporting institutional participation in digital assets. While the details of the joint developments will be shared in due course, the collaboration is set to introduce new standards of security, compliance, and operational oversight for institutions engaging in digital asset markets.

This partnership follows the recent launch of KuCoin Institutional, part of KuCoin's brand upgrade that positions it as the preferred platform for institutional investors worldwide. The initiative highlights KuCoin's "trust first" approach, featuring enhanced services such as VIP trading desks, deep liquidity access, customized OTC solutions, and expanded custody partnerships—now further strengthened through the collaboration with Ceffu. Together, these efforts reflect KuCoin Institutional's long-term vision to build a robust institutional custody ecosystem, working alongside licensed partners like Ceffu to advance trust, innovation, and compliance across the global digital asset industry.

About KuCoin Institutional

KuCoin Institutional is the institutional business arm of KuCoin, dedicated to serving professional investors, funds, and corporate clients with secure, compliant, and efficient digital asset solutions. By integrating advanced trading infrastructure, liquidity access, and institutional-grade custody partnerships, KuCoin Institutional bridges traditional finance with the digital economy.

Learn more at: www.kucoin.com/institution

About Ceffu

Ceffu is a compliant, institutional-grade custody platform offering custody and liquidity solutions that are ISO 27001 & 27701 certified and SOC2 Type 1 & Type 2 attested. Their multi-party computation (MPC) technology, combined with a customizable multi-approval scheme, provides bespoke solutions allowing institutional clients to safely store and manage their virtual assets.

Learn more at: www.ceffu.com

