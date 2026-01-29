KuCoin EU launches MiCAR-compliant crypto platform for Europe

VIENNA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin EU today announced the official launch of its fully MiCAR-compliant crypto platform for users in 29 markets in the European Economic Area (EEA*), marking a major milestone in the evolution of regulated digital asset access in Europe.

Licensed as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) and supervised by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU's platform is purpose-built to meet Europe's stringent regulatory standards while delivering a robust, user-centric trading experience.

The platform's launch was officially unveiled on January 28, 2026 at a VIP Gala event held at Vienna's iconic Spanish Riding School, one of Europe's most prestigious cultural venues. The platform was launched live onstage by KuCoin EU's Managing Directors Christian Niedermueller, Sabina Liu, and Audrey Lim, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to building a dedicated, Europe-focused crypto platform.

Christian Niedermueller said:"Over the past months, our teams have worked meticulously to design a platform that meets Europe's regulatory expectations in full, while still delivering the performance, reliability, and user experience that modern crypto users expect. Launching today is a proud milestone, but it is very much the starting point. With a solid regulatory foundation in place, our ambition is to continue evolving KuCoin EU into a truly European platform: one that listens to local users, adapts to regional needs, and plays a long-term role in shaping a trusted digital asset ecosystem across Europe."

The evening also marked the public reveal of KuCoin's new high-profile global brand partner, Tadej Pogačar, a four-time Tour de France winning cyclist and one of the most accomplished athletes of his generation. Building on KuCoin's recent partnerships with Australian golf icon Adam Scott and global music festival Tomorrowland, this partnership reflects shared values of performance, discipline, and long-term excellence.

Sabina Liu said: "Europe represents one of the most sophisticated financial markets globally, and KuCoin EU has been built to meet that standard from day one. This launch reflects a clear business decision to invest long term in Europe, by establishing local leadership, aligning with regulatory expectations, and delivering a platform designed around specific regional needs. With the foundations now in place, our focus is on responsible growth, strong partnerships, and building a sustainable business that can scale across the region."

KuCoin CEO BC Wong said: "KuCoin's global growth is guided by our compliance-first strategy. The launch of KuCoin EU reflects our long-term commitment to building regulated, locally led platforms that support responsible innovation across markets. We chose Austria as the home of KuCoin EU for its clear and forward-looking regulatory framework, which provides a strong foundation for operating responsibly and sustainably across Europe."

Users on KuCoin EU will enjoy access to services that include spot trading, EUR deposits and withdrawals, local customer support and ongoing Europe-exclusive campaigns and features. Following today's launch, KuCoin EU will begin a phased expansion of its offering, with additional products and services rolling out in the coming months.

* Except Malta

About KuCoin EU:

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta). Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services, including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto–fiat and crypto–crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

Website: www.kucoin.eu

Disclaimer:

This is a general marketing communication. Trading and investing in crypto-assets involve significant risks. Crypto-asset prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate rapidly, which can result in a partial or total loss of your investment. You should only invest funds you can afford to lose. Please make sure to familiarise yourself with the risks outlined in our Risk Disclosure Document available on our Platform.

