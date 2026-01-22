KuCoin Co-Hosts 2026 World Laureates Summit to Advance Digital Infrastructure and AI-Blockchain Integration

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, today announced its role as co-host for the 2026 World Laureates Summit (WLS) , taking place from February 1 to February 3, 2026, in Dubai, UAE.

The summit brings together the world's most brilliant minds, including 39 Nobel Laureates, including Roger Kornberg (Nobel Prize in Chemistry), Steven Chu (Nobel Prize in Physics), and Martin Hellman (Turing Award). They will be joined by 71 Leading Scientists, 10 University Leaders, 16 Hospital Leaders, and 22 Emerging Young Scientists.

Initiated and hosted by the World Laureates Association (WLA), the 2026 World Laureates Summit is centered on the theme "Basic Science, the Scientific Consensus for Addressing Challenges to Humanity." The "WLS Blockchain × Science Forum" will examine how artificial intelligence and blockchain can serve as foundational technologies for scientific development through decentralized, transparent, and trust-based global collaboration. As frontier technologies increasingly influence economies and institutions, the Summit emphasizes the growing importance of long-term scientific research and evidence-based reasoning, positioning basic science as critical infrastructure for innovation, resilience, and informed decision-making, while serving as a science-led platform for international dialogue that promotes long-horizon thinking, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and cooperation that transcends short-term political cycles.

KuCoin reaffirms its dedication to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital infrastructure by co-hosting the 2026 World Laureates Summit. The company believes that the convergence of AI and blockchain extends beyond financial innovation, serving as a critical enabler for the future of scientific research, governance, and global collaboration.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

About the World Laureates Association (WLA)

The World Laureates Association (WLA) is a non-profit, nongovernmental international organization founded in 2017 in Hong Kong.

WLA brings together 187 leading scientists, including 78 Nobel Laureates, alongside recipients of the Turing Award, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Fields Medal, Breakthrough Prize, and other major international scientific honors. Its members span disciplines such as chemistry, physics, biology, medicine, economics, and computer science, and are drawn from leading research institutions across 25 countries.

Guided by the vision of "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind," WLA is committed to advancing basic science, fostering international scientific cooperation, and supporting the development of the next generation of scientists. Through research collaboration and academic exchange, WLA seeks to promote science as a shared global endeavor for the benefit of humanity.

