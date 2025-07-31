KuCoin Celebrates African Women's Day - Empowering Communities Through Crypto for Good

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today commemorates African Women's Day by spotlighting its impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives focused on gender equality, education, and sustainable development across Africa. This annual observance on July 31 honors the contributions of African women and aligns perfectly with KuCoin's mission to leverage blockchain for global good.

In the past year, KuCoin's CSR efforts have benefited over 50,000 individuals worldwide, earning the exchange the UNWWO 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Award in March 2025 for advancements in Web3 financial inclusion, women's health, children's education, and climate resilience.

"KuCoin is proud to stand with African women on this significant day, recognizing their vital role in community building and innovation," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Our CSR projects are designed to address real-world challenges, from energy access in rural Africa to menstrual equity globally, empowering women and girls to thrive in the digital economy."

Key Highlights of KuCoin's CSR Efforts in Africa and Gender Equality:

Light Up Africa Initiative: Distributed 9,700+ solar lamps to children in Ghana , Nigeria , and Sierra Leone , enabling education for 50,000 young learners and supporting girls' access to schooling amid energy poverty. Partnerships with local organizations ensure long-term impact.

Distributed 9,700+ solar lamps to children in , , and , enabling education for 50,000 young learners and supporting girls' access to schooling amid energy poverty. Partnerships with local organizations ensure long-term impact. Menstrual Equity Project : In collaboration with AMWA, provided 5,000 sustainable menstrual kits to over 5,000 women and girls globally, including expansions to 4,000 in the Bahamas , addressing health barriers and aligning with SDGs on gender equality.

: In collaboration with AMWA, provided 5,000 sustainable menstrual kits to over 5,000 women and girls globally, including expansions to 4,000 in the , addressing health barriers and aligning with SDGs on gender equality. Women in Crypto Empowerment: Hosted events for International Women's Day 2025, including giveaways and discussions on female leadership in Web3, with surveys showing women's strong preference for long-term investments.

These projects demonstrate our long-term commitment to addressing real-world challenges powered by Web3 synergy, which includes donations for humanitarian causes and crypto adoption reports to promote financial inclusion in Africa.

KuCoin remains dedicated to expanding these efforts, inviting partnerships to further empower African communities. This year, KuCoin will further expand the "Light Up Africa" initiative, strengthening our support for education and sustainability in African communities, with ongoing preparations underway to enhance its reach. For more information, please visit KuCoin ESG Official Twitter.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

