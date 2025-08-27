KuCoin Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Support Thailand's Historic G-Token Project

Thailand's First Tokenized Government Bond Listed on a Digital Asset Exchange Marks New Era in Real-World Asset (RWA) Innovation

BANGKOK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its participation as the first global crypto exchange to support Thailand's historic G-Token Program. G-Token is the world's first publicly offered tokenized government bond initiative issued by Thailand's Ministry of Finance and marks Thailand's inaugural government bond listed on a digital asset exchange.

KuCoin

In this groundbreaking project, KuCoin has entered into a consortium agreement and formed a strategic partnership with XSpring Digital and KuCoin Thailand. KuCoin Thailand, a licensed digital asset exchange operator regulated by Thailand SEC, will serve as one of the first digital asset exchanges to support the subscription, redemption and listing of the G-Token. Other consortium members include SIX Network and Krungthai XSpring. Subject to regulatory approval, the G-Token will also be listed on KuCoin's global platform, reinforcing KuCoin's commitment to advancing financial innovation and fostering the adoption of digital assets on a global scale.

The G-Token, or "Government Digital Bond," is a tokenized Real-World Asset (RWA) issued under the Public Debt Management Act by Thailand's Ministry of Finance. It represents a landmark in public finance innovation, combining the credibility of sovereign bonds with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Tokens are government-backed financial instruments, offering eligible investors - both institutional and retail- access and the opportunity to invest, with principal and interest repayment guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance.

Democratizing Access to Finance

Historically, government bond markets required high minimum investment thresholds, excluding many retail investors. The G-Token removes these barriers by democratizing access to government securities, enabling broad participation through digital platforms.

By leveraging blockchain technology, the G-Token also delivers: transparency and trust through immutable, verifiable data; efficiency gains by lowering operational costs and improving issuance workflows and greater liquidity via secondary market trading.

This initiative marks Thailand's boldest step into digital finance, creating a model for other nations considering blockchain integration in sovereign debt markets.

KuCoin's Pivotal Role

As the first and only digital asset exchange supporting this historic initiative, KuCoin will play a pivotal role in its success. Together with SEC-licensed KuCoin Thailand, KuCoin will provide technology advisory for the overall G-Token program and serve as the primary operator for key secondary market trading to enhance liquidity and lead ecosystem development for G-Token applications. Additionally, KuCoin will offer strategic guidance on international market expansion, connecting Thailand's financial innovation with global capital markets.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said:

"KuCoin has always been committed to bridging traditional finance with the crypto world through secure and innovative solutions. Supporting Thailand's Ministry of Finance and XSpring on the world's first sovereign tokenized bond demonstrates our leadership in RWA adoption. We are proud to be the first and the only global exchange to support the G-Token, which sets a global benchmark for financial innovation and inclusion."

Looking Ahead: Thailand as a Leader, KuCoin as a Pioneer

The G-Token initiative positions Thailand as Southeast Asia's undisputed leader in digital finance, showcasing how blockchain can transform traditional markets while maintaining investor protection and regulatory standards.

For KuCoin, this milestone reinforces its global commitment to advance RWA tokenization, democratize access to financial markets, and build a bridge between traditional capital and the digital economy.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758838/KuCoin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg