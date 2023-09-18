Kubicle enables analytics upskilling in South Africa: Over 6,000 New Data skills acquired by Capitec employees

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubicle, a leading online training platform, celebrates a significant milestone with Capitec Bank, one of South Africa's financial sector leaders. Over 1,000 Capitec employees have completed more than 6,000 courses in data analytics.

Mark Henderson, CEO of Kubicle , states, "We're thrilled to be part of Capitec's journey towards becoming a data-driven organization. Our platform aims to empower professionals with the skills they need in today's digital age. This milestone is a testament to the effectiveness of self-led online training in meeting the demands of a fast-paced work environment."

Michael O'Carroll, Head of Data Transformation at Capitec, adds, "Data upskilling investment into our people, using platforms such as Kubicle, will not only enable us to serve our clients better, but we are also investing in critical skills required for South Africa to grow in the fourth industrial revolution."

A recent global report, "Data Literacy: The Upskilling Evolution," underscores the importance of data literacy in the future of work. It reveals that the ability to read, work, and communicate with data will soon be as vital as computer literacy. This report resonates with Kubicle's mission and the urgency of our initiatives.

"Data is no longer the sole domain of data scientists. In today's digital economy, every member of an organization must be equipped to manage and interpret data," said Kubicle. Our platform aligns seamlessly with a remote working setup, offering teams the flexibility to learn at their own pace whenever and wherever it suits them.

Capitec's focus on data literacy is evident in its commitment to upskilling its workforce in this critical area.

Kubicle's work extends beyond Capitec Bank. We proudly serve the Big 4 accounting firms in South Africa and other major regional clients, such as Heineken Beverages and MTN. "Our diverse clientele, ranging from financial institutions to telecom giants, reflects the universal need for data literacy across various sectors," added Henderson.

As our clients continue to invest in data upskilling of their employees, Kubicle calls on other South African companies to follow suit. "Now is critical for South African businesses to invest in employee data upskilling programs. The future is data-centric, and we're here to facilitate that transition," concluded Kubicle.

