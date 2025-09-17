KT&G Joins World's Largest Tobacco Trade Fair, Intertabac 2025, Reinforcing Global Business

Showcases Global no.1 Superslim brand 'ESSE', BOHEM and other brands

Continues global business expansion via new partners in Europe , Africa , and other regions

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G joins "Intertabac 2025", world's largest trade fair for tobacco products, in Dortmund from September 18th to 20th.

"Intertabac" is known as the most influential trade fair in the world for the tobacco industry. Each year, around 70 countries and 800 companies participate in the event, with over 14,000 industry experts and buyers visiting the fair. Participants can expect to gain insights into product and trend experiences as well as opportunities for distribution network expansion and new businesses.

Through the exhibition, KT&G plans to present to global buyers and consumers its 30 or so major brands including "ESSE" and "BOHEM". In particular, the company will operate a booth with the theme of its most notable export product, "ESSE", to provide visitors with noteworthy brand experiences.

"ESSE" is a global superslim brand that is being sold in approximately 90 countries around the world. The cumulative global sales volume reaches 430 billion sticks as of last year. Furthermore, "BOHEM" has a differentiated competitive trait based on the use of cigar leaves and is one of notable KT&G brands sold in the Asian and Latin American regions.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "Intertabac, as the world's largest trade fair for tobacco products, is a very important occasion to expand networks in the global tobacco industry and discover new opportunities," further stating that "KT&G will reinforce its global position through the event".

KT&G, the manufacturer of the global brand ESSE, is a notable Korean corporation with a number one position in the Korean NGP (Next Generation Products), health functional foods, and combustible cigarettes markets. It is also a global corporation that sells 870 brands across 148 countries as of 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/KT_G_Logo.jpg