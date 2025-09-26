KT&G dispatches employee volunteer team to Kazakhstan to assist areas affected by wildfire

- Sends team to help areas affected by 2023 wildfires, planted 1,000 Saplings for Forest Restoration

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G stated on the 26th that an employee volunteer team visited Kazakhstan to assist wildfire recovery in affected regions.

KT&G, in collaboration with the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) and the local government, has launched a three-year forest restoration initiative to rehabilitate 100 hectares of land in Abai Region, Kazakhstan. This project is part of broader efforts to restore the 60,000 hectares of forest damaged by large-scale wildfires in 2023 and will continue through 2027.

KT&G employee volunteer team in Kazakhstan. KT&G employee volunteer team in Kazakhstan, participating in tree-planting activities.

As part of this initiative, KT&G organized a volunteer program comprising 18 employees from both Korea and local offices. From September 21 to 26, the volunteers planted 1,000 saplings in fire-damaged areas, supporting the ongoing recovery of the forest ecosystem.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "Beyond simple restoration, we aim to establish a foundation for long-term regeneration through collaboration and capacity building with the local community. As a responsible global corporate citizen, the company will continue to engage in social responsibility initiatives to support communities in need at home and abroad."

KT&G has been actively participating in forest protection in Korea, nurturing a "forest of imagination" in Daegwallyeong Area of Gangwon-do in 2021, in Bonghwa-gun of Gyeongsangbuk-do in 2023, and Uljin-gun of Gyeongsangbuk-do in 2024. Furthermore, KT&G signed a memorandum with the international organization AFoCO last year, and is making efforts to preserve ecosystems and respond to climate change in countries like Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781797/Photo1__KT_G_employee_volunteer_in_Kazakhstan.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781798/Photo2__KT_G_employee_volunteer_in_Kazakhstan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/KT_G_Logo.jpg