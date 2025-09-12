KT&G Announces its Continued European Expansion with Market Entry in Bulgaria

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, in line with its global strategy of European footprint expansion, announced the entry into the Bulgarian market with the launch of 2 products under its superslim ESSE brand. This decision follows the successful product launches in Germany, Spain, Portugal and Romania in 2024/25.

The launch in Bulgaria is in partnership with KTI (KT International S.A) via its local distributor Tobacco Trade (https://tobaccotrade.bg/). Products will be sold through both the Traditional Trade and global Key Account network.

Previously, KT&G signed an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement for its products with the Bulgarian tobacco manufacturer KTI in order to expand European market presence. Through the agreement, KTI has been granted the exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights to KT&G's major brands including ESSE in Europe.

The brand ESSE was first introduced in Korea in 1996. Starting with expansion to the Middle East and Russia in 2001, the list of export destinations has continuously grown to 90 markets including Indonesia, Latin America, and Africa. The cumulative global sales volume has reached 430 billion sticks as of last year. Currently the brand has approximately one-third market share in the global Superslim market and is the world's number 1 selling Superslim brand.

Based on significant market analysis a KT&G spokesperson stated that "KT&G has high hopes entering another major European market like Bulgaria. The company expects positive feedback from consumers regarding the new premium choice based on ESSE's globally-verified competitiveness."

The manufacturer of the global brand ESSE, KT&G, is a stock exchange listed Korean company with the number one position in the Korean electronic cigarettes NGP (Next Generation Products), health functional foods, and combustible cigarettes markets. It is also a global corporation that sells 870 brands in 148 countries as of 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/KT_G_Logo.jpg