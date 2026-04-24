KSA IoT Market worth $4.33 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the KSA IoT Market is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2031 from USD 3.06 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2026–2031.

Browse 195 market data Tables and 83 Figures spread through 346 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'KSA IoT Market - Forecast to 2031'

KSA IoT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.06 billion

USD 3.06 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.33 billion

USD 4.33 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.2%

KSA IoT Market Trends & Insights:

The KSA IoT Market is increasingly shaped by the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-speed 5G connectivity, led by the National Strategy for Data and AI.

By connectivity, the satellite segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3%.

By service, the managed services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2%

By module type, the connectivity segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2%.

By software, the IoT platforms segment is estimated to lead the market from 2025 to 2031.

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In Saudi Arabia, IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by enabling real-time insights and better control over processes. These solutions reduce the need for traditional communication methods and allow seamless interaction between connected devices. The ability to scale IoT systems easily makes them highly suitable for organizations with growing operational needs. Sectors such as healthcare, retail, and energy are increasingly using IoT to improve service delivery and operational performance. The demand for instant data access and improved customer engagement is pushing businesses to adopt IoT technologies. Additionally, advancements in connectivity and cloud computing are supporting faster and more reliable IoT deployment. As a result, the KSA IoT Market is witnessing continuous growth and technological advancement.

Connectivity segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

By module type, the connectivity segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing demand for seamless communication between connected devices. This segment includes technologies such as cellular, LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and satellite connectivity, which form the backbone of IoT ecosystems. The rapid expansion of 4G and 5G networks in Saudi Arabia is a major factor driving this growth, as it enables faster data transmission, low latency, and reliable connectivity for real-time applications. Industries such as smart cities, oil & gas, transportation, and healthcare are increasingly adopting IoT solutions that require strong and continuous connectivity. Additionally, the growing number of connected devices and sensors is further boosting the need for efficient connectivity solutions. Businesses are focusing on adopting advanced communication technologies to ensure uninterrupted data flow and improved operational efficiency. The government's push towards digital transformation and smart infrastructure development is also supporting the expansion of IoT connectivity networks. As a result, the connectivity segment is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for real-time data communication.

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Other hardware segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

By hardware, the other hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the KSA IoT hardware market, as it includes a wide range of essential supporting devices such as gateways, RFID systems, edge devices, and controllers. These components play a crucial role in enabling communication between IoT devices and central systems, making them a key part of any IoT deployment. Unlike basic sensors and modules, these devices help in data processing, device management, and network connectivity, which increases their importance across industries. The dominance of this segment is driven by the large-scale implementation of IoT solutions in sectors such as oil & gas, logistics, manufacturing, and smart cities in Saudi Arabia. These industries require advanced hardware to support complex operations and real-time monitoring. Additionally, the increasing adoption of edge computing is boosting demand for such hardware, as businesses aim to process data closer to the source for faster decision-making. With continuous investments in infrastructure and industrial automation, the other hardware segment continues to lead the market due to its critical role in IoT ecosystems.

Analytics software segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

By software, the analytics software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, as organizations increasingly focus on extracting meaningful insights from the large volume of data generated by IoT devices. This segment includes advanced tools and platforms that help in data processing, visualization, predictive analysis, and decision-making. As IoT adoption increases across industries, the need to convert raw data into actionable insights is becoming more important. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data technologies. These tools enable businesses to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and predict future trends based on real-time data. Industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and smart cities are heavily investing in analytics software to enhance performance and customer experience. Additionally, the integration of analytics with cloud platforms is making these solutions more scalable and accessible. As a result, analytics software is emerging as the fastest-growing segment within the IoT software market, supported by the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making.

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Top Companies in KSA IoT Market:

The Top Companies in KSA IoT Market include STC (Saudi Arabia), Microsoft (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), Amazon Web Services (US), Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Advantech Co. (Taiwan), Dell Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Helium (US), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Analog Devices (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Knowles Electronics (US), ABB (Switzerland), Sensata Technologies (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Fortinet (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Samsung (South Korea), General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric (France), Hitachi (Japan), Software GmbH (Germany), Sigfox (France), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), ZAIN (Kuwait),Disrupt-X (UAE), LTS Connecting Things (Saudi Arabia), WakeCap (Saudi Arabia), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), OQ Technologies (Luxembourg), and Myriota (Australia).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the KSA IoT Market.

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