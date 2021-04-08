Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for Europe

Frederik has graduated in Applied Informatics with a specialization in Business IT – SAP. He also has several SAP Certifications including HANA support associate and Technology Associate SAP S/4HANA. His skill set uniquely qualifies him to advise clients with the right technologies & solutions. He specializes in SAP GTS and has worked on over 25 vital GTS projects across the world. These projects have involved multiple full-life cycle SAP GTS implementations across all SAP GTS modules for both SAP & non-SAP Feeder Systems.

His core expertise lies in full-automation projects for clients in performing e-filing without manual intervention, setting-up of e-filing in multiple countries with different authorities, special customs procedures, and setting-up of broker interface for customs solution as standard Broker Enablement functionality from SAP. Most of the projects he has worked on have involved extensive enhancements to SAP GTS in all functionalities & different Middleware.

"Global Trade situation is getting more complex every single day.

Trade Wars, Brexit, FTA's are only a few topics that make companies look into solutions to transform their Global Trade Solution towards an automated system.

With over 25 project implementations of SAP GTS, I am excited to bring my expertise/experience to Krypt and help the clients define the best solution & drive it towards a successful implementation. I firmly believe, with hard work and effort you can achieve anything," said Frederik Pena-Tolivia.

In his free time Frederik loves to travel, read on varied topics or can be seen working for the web shop Bakery Bakingromi, which he co-founded with his fiancé.

Krypt has been operating globally as an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain, since 2008. We have global footprints with offices located in the United States, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers across 35 countries leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.

