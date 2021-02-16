Kryon RPA Streamlines Gathering and Processing of Critical COVID-19 Data for Brazil's Ministry of Health

Full-Cycle Automation Enables Safe, Accurate, and Efficient Data Distribution While Protecting Patient Privacy

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA), process discovery and analytics, today announced the success of its Full-Cycle Automation Suite in assisting Brazil's Ministry of Health to collect, process validate, refine, and distribute data relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with implementation partner SOLVE, Kryon's automation suite is working to streamline the complex, error-prone data collection and delivery process among Brazil's 27 states and more than 7,500 hospitals.

In addition to the challenges of accurately processing and aggregating raw data from multiple COVID-19 testing sources, patient privacy was also an important goal. With Kryon Full-Cycle Automation, COVID-19 data is collected and checked for duplication and errors at several points while removing sensitive patient information before distribution to the Ministry of Health. The verified data is then pushed out to the Ministry of Health's Federal portal providing frequent, accurate updates to the public on COVID-19 statistics and hospital bed usage. National statistics are published by the Ministry of Health online daily at 5 am.

"The logistical challenges with collecting and processing accurate data from each hospital and state with their varying systems and procedures were staggering, especially in a country with a population of more than 200 million people. There is a sense of urgency as this data could save lives. Kryon Full-Cycle Automation enables us to streamline the entire process with accuracy and efficiency, while freeing up doctors, nurses, and IT staff when we need them most," said Elmo Raposo, Systems Development Coordinator with Brazil's Ministry of Health.

Prior to implementing RPA, hospital medical and IT staff were tasked with manual data collection and removing personally identifiable information (PII) to comply with LGPD, Brazil's General Personal Data Protection Law. As patient loads grew, so did the time and resources required for encryption and decryption, and further processing. Using Full-Cycle Automation Brazil's Ministry of Health deployed AI-powered bots to handle streamlining COVID-19 data. This allowed staff to focus on the patient care and other tasks requiring human problem-solving.

"In a public health crisis of this magnitude, healthcare organizations can't function and respond properly without accurate, up-to-date information. In the case of Brazil's healthcare system, medical and IT staff of busy hospitals were tied up processing and encrypting data. As a result, other processes that needed urgent attention were suffering," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "In our industry, we talk a lot about man-hours saved, but what we're really talking about is what people can accomplish with those saved hours. In this case, RPA has had a direct impact on saving lives by freeing up essential medical and IT personnel."

Healthcare organizations and government agencies are turning to RPA for help with everything from expediting test processing to the mass scheduling of vaccination appointments. Kryon is offering an off-the-shelf vaccination bot (V-Bot) to all healthcare providers to expedite the required double-appointment setting. Clalit Health Services, the largest healthcare provider in Israel, has already used the Kryon V-Bot to onboard 100 unattended robots within a week that now generate more than 100,000 vaccination appointments a day. Clalit has already scheduled more than 3,000,000 appointments in Israel, the current leader in per capita COVID-19 vaccinations.

