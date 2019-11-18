KRY launches `Digi-physical' Healthcare in the South of Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KRY/LIVI takes a new and important step to revolutionise healthcare by introducing seamless digi-physical services in the south of Sweden. A new physical centre opens in Malmö to complement the KRY app. This new approach will fill the gap between digital and physical care and make the care flow more efficient for both patients and healthcare providers.

- All patient journeys will start and end digitally. Instead of referring patients to other clinics, we can now assist them all the way. We will smoothly guide the patient to the right level of healthcare. The patient experience will be enhanced and the medical care patients receive will be more consistent, says Tobias Niemi, Managing Director Sweden, KRY/LIVI.

With the new approach, patients can seek care for more symptoms digitally, e.g. muscle pain, joint pain, high blood pressure and ear infections. Patients can view their prescriptions in the app and order medicines for home delivery.

- By linking the digital with the physical, KRY/LIVI doctors can follow a patient's data all the way. The patient doesn't have to repeat the same story and the doctors to have all the right information at hand. It's a great benefit for the patient, says Tobias Niemi. The quickest way to get better

How it works

Seek care in the app

Download the KRY app, sign in with BankID, and tell us what you need help with. Answer some questions about your symptoms and book an appointment - in minutes, or at a future time that suits you. See a healthcare professional by video

A doctor or nurse will call you directly in the app. You can tell them more about your problem and ask questions. Get the right help - in the app, or at a health centre

After being assessed, you will get medical advice, a prescription, or a referral for physical examination at one of our health centres. Everything in one place

In the app, you can see a summary of the appointment. You can also view all of your prescriptions and read medical recommendations. If needed, book a follow-up

You can always book a follow-up with the same healthcare professional you saw before, and renew any prescriptions.

