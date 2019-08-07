Krontech Sign Agreement With One Distribution to Enter UK Channel

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Distribution Ltd, a leading technology distributer today announced they have signed a distribution agreement with Krontech.

Krontech is a technology company that specialises in Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Single Connect™ is their comprehensive PAM Suite. Single Connect™ is used as an information security and governance tool to prevent internal and external data breaches and attacks using privileged accounts and is known to be the fastest to deploy and the most secure PAM solution for business of all sizes including enterprises and telco's globally.

With Forrester currently estimating that 80% of security breaches involve theft of privileged credentials, it's apparent that over that past decade nearly all of the most destructive cyber-attacks were executed by successfully exploiting privileged access.

As the threat of cyber-attacks on privileged accounts continues to rise, naturally the deployment of PAM solutions must continue to increase. As a result, PAM awareness is rapidly growing, but it's estimated that, 85% of organisations fail to meet basic PAM security standards due to reduced budgets, lack of skilled resource and poor user experience.

"Krontech's solution speaks for itself and makes privileged account password and Active Directory management straightforward, without compromising compliance," comments Frank Richmond, Managing Director at One Distribution. "With the PAM market forecast to continue to grow by 19%* I believe this is a great time for Krontech's Single Connect™ solution to enter the UK market. With the benefits of being cloud-native and platform agnostic (and therefore more open), Single Connect™ offers companies a scalable, faster to deploy and affordable solution with an unrivalled user experience in comparison to the traditional less agile, unmanageable and resource heavy solutions."

About One Distribution



Empowered Cyber Solutions for Business

One distribution is the leading name in technology distribution, combining over 20 years success and experience within the competitive, fast paced, high growth tech space. Providing unrivalled expertise and agility to the Cybersecurity marketplace, driving growth and expanding markets for our technology partners within the UK and Ireland. To learn more about One Distribution, visit www.onedistribution.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @1distribution

About Krontech

Protect What You Connect™

Krontech is a software company established in 2007 developing and integrating advanced technology software in the fields of primarily but not limited to Privileged Access Management. With cost-efficient, flexible, and tailored solutions, Krontech is a respected and proven technology, capable of supporting organisations of all sizes in different industries. Having significant experience in protecting exceptionally large and complex infrastructures including many Tier-1 telecom service providers and large global enterprises. Krontech's North American operations are headquartered in Jersey City, NJ with research and development facilities in Istanbul, and regional sales and support offices in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. To find out more about Krontech, please visit https://krontech.com

