Kroll Private Capital Markets Platform Adopted by Park Square Capital to Enhance Investment Workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll , the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced that Park Square Capital, the leading European private debt firm, has adopted the Kroll Private Capital Markets Platform. This platform is designed to optimize investment workflows, enhance portfolio monitoring, perform scenario analysis, automate valuations, and benchmark risk and performance.

"The integration of the Kroll Private Capital Markets Platform has significantly enhanced the scalability of our valuation process while also providing access to a broader and more comprehensive set of market data for benchmarking," said Matthew Maguire, CFO at Park Square Capital. "As we continue to grow, we are excited to build upon our successful, long-standing relationship with Kroll, leveraging their valuation expertise."

"Our clients seek trusted, reliable technology, not untested solutions," said Palak Patel, Managing Director of Private Capital Markets at Kroll. "We are delighted to welcome Park Square Capital to the Kroll Private Capital Markets Platform, joining a growing community of clients who recognize the value of our independent expertise. Kroll, renowned for its comprehensive valuation advisory and advanced technology solutions, powers its platform with the combined strength of over 300 analysts and purpose-built software. This integration of expert analysis and cutting-edge technology empowers alternative asset managers to make well-informed portfolio and investment level decisions."

Deal teams, investor relations (IR) teams, analysts, and valuation professionals in the expanding private credit market now have access to Kroll's advanced valuations platform, specifically designed to support their unique needs. This platform streamlines operational workflows by offering flexible, on-demand valuation models tailored to the complexities of private credit portfolios. It provides true control over the quality, access, and distribution of essential content. Private credit users benefit from a centralized interface that consolidates portfolio data with Kroll's trusted valuation insights, optimizing workflow efficiency and enhancing data utilization. By integrating Kroll's proven valuation governance and expertise, the platform establishes a single source of truth, fostering transparency and reliability.

"As the private market landscape evolves, integrating data, analytics and workflow solutions into the investment process will be crucial for staying competitive," said Don Carey, President of Digital Solutions at Kroll. "We are committed to leading this transformation by developing innovative solutions that enhance transparency, streamline operations, and empower investment professionals. Our goal is to equip our clients with the latest technology to make informed decisions and drive sustainable growth in a dynamic market."

Future modules are in development to meet the growing needs of valuation managers in private equity and real estate. New capabilities addressing evolving market demands will be released over the next year.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Park Square Capital

Park Square Capital is a leading private credit manager, providing senior debt, mid-market direct loans, junior debt, and structured equity to private equity-backed companies in Europe and the US. Park Square has invested more than $26 billion since 2004, and currently manages over $16 billion of capital on behalf of its investors. Park Square has more than 130 staff, with ten offices including London, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Seoul, Tokyo, Dallas and Sydney. Park Square was recently recognised as "Best Performing Direct Lender in Europe" by Preqin and "Lender of the Decade in Europe" by PDI. For more information, please visit www.parksquarecapital.com.

