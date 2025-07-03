Kroll Announces Intention to Acquire Madison Pacific Group

Acquisition Reinforces Kroll's Commitment to Global Agency and Trustee Services and Asia Pacific

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced its intention to acquire Madison Pacific from Vistra Group to significantly strengthen existing client services in Asia Pacific, subject to regulatory approvals.

This strategic partnership will establish Kroll's Agency and Trustee Services practice in the Asia Pacific region. The combination of Madison Pacific's market-leading presence in Hong Kong and Singapore with Kroll's global platform will deliver integrated, domestic and cross-border solutions to clients worldwide.

"Entering this exclusive agreement is a step towards further expanding our presence in Asia Pacific and underscores our commitment to investing in and strengthening Kroll's Agency and Trustee Services worldwide, positioning Kroll as the preferred advisory partner for complex cross-border transactions, in addition to restructuring, fund solutions, issuer services and other complementary services," said Brent Tomlinson, Co-President, Risk Advisory at Kroll.

"With the rapid growth of private credit markets and increasing demand for independent agency services in Asia Pacific, we look forward to combining Madison Pacific's deep regional expertise with Kroll's client-focused approach. This agreement will mean Kroll can fulfil the market demand for a comprehensive global solution for agency and trustee services," said Jessica Stamelman, President of Kroll's Business Services division.

Kroll's Agency and Trustee Services practice has experienced considerable growth and notable milestones achieved include Kroll being recognized as the largest independent agent in the EMEA region and ranked as the No. 3 Administrative Agent for Q1 2025 by Bloomberg, a position typically held by major banking institutions.

"We are delighted to enter into this exclusive agreement with Kroll," said Cassandra Ho, Group Managing Director of Madison Pacific. "Kroll's global reach and exceptional reputation aligns perfectly with our premier standards and focus on client service and commercial solutions, especially in the most complex transactions. This combination strengthens our ability to support clients with seamless, end-to-end service, backed by global scale and local insight."

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

About Madison Pacific

The Madison Pacific Group is a premier independent provider of an extensive range of trustee, agency, escrow, custodial and directorships services in a wide variety of transactions including private and public debt and new capital raisings, restructurings, distressed transactions, complex workouts and enforcements, asset management in other special situations, and opportunistic investment. The MP team comprises seasoned corporate finance and legal professionals with experience across multiple jurisdictions including emerging markets with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and London. We provide strategic, operational and secure services to sponsors, funds, institutions, lenders and other investors across diverse sectors spanning Asia, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

