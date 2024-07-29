KRAFTON TO SHOWCASE NEXT-GENERATION GAMES AT GAMESCOM 2024 AND REVEALS IN-PERSON FAN EXPERIENCES

Unlock Rewards and Explore Next-Gen Tech at the inZOI Booth

Fans can visit the inZOI booth to experience the first global demonstration of the game. Following demonstrations, attendees will receive a welcome kit and an "employee" badge featuring their customized in-game avatar. Visitors are also encouraged to join the conversation online, with additional prizes available for those who upload their badge photo with a hashtag on SNS and join the official inZOI Discord channel. Additionally, daily quiz shows will offer fans the opportunity to win KRAFTON-sponsored peripherals and other prizes. inZOI is the next evolution of a life simulation game where the player takes on the role of a god, creating everything they desire to live out their ideal life while engaging in different stories.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Samsung Display, inZOI will feature 13 next-generation Samsung products within the game including the Round OLED, Flex S, Flex G, Rollable Flex, and Flex Slidable displays. These cutting-edge Samsung Display products will be showcased at the inZOI booth.

Explore a Loot Filled Dungeon with Dark and Darker Mobile

Dark and Darker Mobile (DNDM) fans can venture to the dungeon-themed booth where they can participate in the first offline hands-on demonstration outside Korea. Attendees can take home special Dark and Darker Mobile-themed wizard hats and stickers after completing a survey or winning the daily quiz competition. Finally, cosplay shows featuring various classes in Dark and Darker Mobile will take place at the booth each day. The first large-scale global beta test for Dark and Darker Mobile will run from August 1 to August 11 in the USA, Turkey, Japan, and Korea.

Don't Miss the Thrill of PUBG: HOT DROP Cologne 2024

At the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS experience, visitors can demonstrate their skills at the shooting gallery to win exclusive merchandise and verify their Steam playtime for additional in-game rewards. The cosplay community is also welcomed to participate in daily events, with a special PUBG community meet-up, PUBG: HOT DROP Cologne 2024, rounding out the festivities on August 24 where fans can meet the OG PUBG Partners, special guests and the KRAFTON | PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS team in person.

KRAFTON invites all gamescom 2024 attendees to join in the celebration of gaming and innovation at their booths for an unforgettable experience. For more details, please visit KRAFTON's official gamescom 2024 webpage at https://www.krafton.com/gamescom2024 .

About KRAFTON, Inc.:

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games and Flyway Games. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, Defense Derby and TERA. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

