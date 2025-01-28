KPMG in India collaborates with The Hashgraph Group AG to drive enterprise blockchain adoption leveraging Hedera's DLT technology

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG in India, a leading professional services firm, and The Hashgraph Group (THG), a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company operating exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, today announced a strategic alliance, aimed at accelerating the impact and enterprise adoption of blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) across industry sectors, leveraging Hedera's platform capabilities and its enterprise-grade DLT network.

The Hashgraph Association and KPMG India leadership confirming their partnership agreement.

The alliance is expected to see KPMG in India and The Hashgraph Group AG (THG) collaborating to enable and advance blockchain adoption, thereby aiming to deliver transformative benefits to enterprise clients globally and across various sectors. The strategic alliance is expected to aim to offer co-branded and joint go-to-market solutions, leveraging THG's Hashgraph for Enterprise (H4E) product suite to enable businesses to benefit from secure enterprise-grade solutions built on the Hedera with service level agreements (SLAs).

Blockchain/DLT implementations are rapidly transitioning from nice-to-have to must-have decisions as we further advance into the future of a decentralized and interconnected Web3 economy. The growing adoption of blockchain/DLT is expected to continue to gain traction for enterprises, with this technology now empowering many industries through its distributed ledger system. The evolution of blockchain/DLT as a technology, to a complete digital infrastructure, showcases its unique abilities to boost security, reduce costs, and enable everyday transactions to be more efficient, affordable, and convenient, while saving energy and meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria and reporting requirements.

Speaking on the alliance, Chaitanya Gogineni, Partner, Digital Lighthouse, KPMG in India, said: "We are excited to join forces with The Hashgraph Group to build innovative Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) led tools and enable digital transformation for our clients. This alliance is built on a shared vision of empowering businesses to harness the power of DLT, unlocking new opportunities and creating lasting value."

To this effect, this strategic alliance is expected to combine KPMG in India's extensive expertise in the area of advisory and consulting services with Hedera's leading DLT platform to create robust, secure, and energy-efficient decentralized solutions that can be easily, safely, and seamlessly integrated. The alliance could also look at addressing critical challenges and enterprise needs in areas such as digital identity (DID), digital product passport (DPP), sustainability, supply chain management, asset tokenization, and more.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder & CEO of The Hashgraph Group, stated: "This strategic alliance with KPMG in India represents a pivotal moment in combining the strengths of a leading professional services firm with the technological power of Hedera as the world's leading layer-1 protocol to enable organizations with Hedera-powered post-quantum enterprise solutions. We are excited to embark on this joint go-to-market journey with KPMG in India and look forward to empowering businesses to compete in the Web3 economy."

Additionally, the structured collaboration in the productization and commercialization of blockchain/DLT for enterprises, might enable KPMG in India and THG to pool engineering resources, advisory expertise, investments, and strategic Web3 capabilities to serve the growing demand for enterprise ready blockchain-powered solutions, with the achieved synergy expected to strengthen both KPMG in India and THG's global market presence, while increasing client reach and enhancing service delivery through a joint go to market strategy and unified project execution.

Krishna Tyagi, Head of Web3 at KPMG in India, said: "Today blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize various sectors by providing secure, transparent, and efficient solutions. Our alliance with The Hashgraph Group is expected to enable us to offer our clients immense value and drive innovation in the digital economy enabled by blockchain technology."

Hedera leverages its Hashgraph consensus algorithm to achieve high speed, security, and scalability. It's low, predictable fees, and carbon-negative footprint make it ideal for enterprise applications ranging from decentralized finance to sustainability solutions to supply chain management. Governed by some of the world's leading organizations, including the 32 Hedera Governing Council members Hedera offers a trusted and robust quantum-resistant infrastructure for businesses and institutions.

Anindya Roychowdhury, Head of Global Partnerships at The Hashgraph Group, said: "Having spent a large part of my professional career with KPMG in India, I am delighted to have facilitated this important collaboration. India is emerging as the world's #1 destination for Web3, and this strategic alliance will establish Hedera as the preferred DLT protocol for governments and enterprises; we have already made significant inroads through our local presence in India and expect to scale massively over the coming years."

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara and Vijayawada. KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, specialized in venture building programs and strategic investments aimed at enabling entrepreneurs, enterprises, and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. THG brings specialist expertise in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications on Hedera through its team of Hedera-Certified Engineers, including operating multiple venture studios around the world. For more information about The Hashgraph Group, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About Hedera

Governed by a council of the world's leading institutions, Hedera is a high-performance, secure, and sustainable public, permissioned DLT network. It enables seamless tokenization of real-world and digital assets with unmatched performance, security, and compliance. From regulated security tokens to NFTs, Hedera empowers the efficient creation of diverse asset types by providing enterprises and developers with robust open-source tools to unlock illiquid assets and drive the evolution of financial markets. For more information about Hedera, visit www.hedera.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606649/Hashgraph_Association_KPMG.jpg