KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for Organizations

Alliance to drive multi-dimensional business value strategy for customers by combining SirionLabs' AI-powered CLM Technology with KPMG's leading business consulting experience

NEW YORK, SEATTLE and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SirionLabs, a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology, and KPMG, the audit, tax and advisory firm today announced a strategic alliance focused on helping enterprises accelerate their business transformation journey to drive better outcomes in third party relationships.

Organizations are continuously looking to transform their business across multiple dimensions – revenue, cost, risk, compliance, agility, innovation, collaboration, and more. Central to these transformation objectives is the ability to effectively manage third-party relationships including customers and suppliers, and the underlying contracts that drive those relationships. With KPMG's experience in solving complex business problems and Sirion's platform for integrated management of an organization's commercial relationships, this alliance offers enhanced possibilities for driving business performance.

"We see Contract Management as a strategic enterprise capability that delivers commercial value. All too often we find that contracting is siloed and an administrative burden on sales, procurement and legal. We challenge leaders to think about contracting in a new way. We're excited to announce that 'there is a better way' to approach managing contracting with our relationship with SirionLabs," said Nicola Brooks, Head of Contract Management Transformation for KPMG Law.

High on the transformation agenda today is digitalization, which has taken center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic. In KPMG's 2020 Global CEO Outlook survey, 80 percent of CEOs said that more digital acceleration had occurred within the last few months than in the previous few years. A dis-jointed digital transformation strategy, however, can amplify the gaps within a business rather than bridging them.

"Sirion's industry-leading AI technology offers significant advances. It unlocks our human potential by giving us instant access to critical data, automating non-value-added tasks, and driving behaviors that result in better contracting outcomes with your third-party relationships. The future of contracting is here and we're ready to deliver it to our clients," said Toby Yu, KPMG US's Contract Management Services Leader.

The KPMG-SirionLabs alliance will help clients drive rapid digitalization of the complete lifecycle of supplier and customer engagements (including contract creation, performance management, invoice validation, relationship management, risk management and advanced analytics). At the same time, it will also help our clients deliver a more cohesive enterprise by enabling visibility, alignment and collaboration across major functions including legal, procurement, commercial, sales, delivery, and finance.

"Sirion CLM is uniquely positioned to help enterprises transform into agile, resilient, and cohesive businesses to effectively meet the threats and opportunities of the post-COVID world," said Amol Joshi, Chief Revenue Officer, SirionLabs. "As the go-to firm for business consulting, KPMG is the trusted advisor helping organizations navigate this journey to future-proof themselves. We are excited and proud to collaborate with KPMG and bring this unprecedented combination of technology and expertise to our clients."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 147 countries and territories and have more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs, the SaaS leader in enterprise contract management (CLM), helps enterprises manage the complete contracting lifecycle on a single, easy-to-use platform. Sirion's AI-powered capabilities – from smart contract authoring to auto-contract extraction, advanced obligation management and collaboration – enable enterprises to drive business velocity and outcomes, reduce risk and enhance revenue and savings in commercial engagements. SirionLabs is trusted by the world's most successful organizations to manage 3.5+ million contracts worth over $300 billion across 100+ countries.

For more information, visit www.SirionLabs.com.

Eric Gonzalez

Media Contact

VSC for SironLabs

sirionlabs@vsc.co

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Related Links

http://www.SirionLabs.com



SOURCE SirionLabs