KPM Analytics Secures Legal Victory in Trade Secret Misappropriation Case

Court awards $10M to KPM Analytics in Trade Secret Theft and Tortious Interference Case, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Fair Competition.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics, a global leader in analytical instrumentation for food and agriculture industries, has been awarded damages, attorney fees, and interest, totaling just over $10 million in a decisive legal victory against Blue Sun Scientific, LLC, the Innovative Technologies Group & Co., Ltd., and certain ex-KPM employees. In addition to the awarded monetary damages, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts also granted KPM Analytics' requests for a permanent injunction against the defendants, including Blue Sun Scientific, LLC, prohibiting the defendants from offering to sell certain NIR products, services, hardware, software, or data to customers.

The 11-day trial of KPM Analytics North America Corporation vs. Blue Sun Scientific, LLC, The Innovative Technologies Group & Co., Ltd., Arnold Eilert, Robert Gajewski, Rachael Glenister, and Irvin Lucas (Civil Action No. 21-CV-10572-MRG), which concluded with a unanimous verdict on 6 counts of the Complaint against the defendants on May 17, 2023, stemmed from allegations that the defendants willfully and maliciously misappropriated confidential information and trade secrets concerning KPM Analytics near infrared (NIR) technologies. As a result, the court awarded exemplary damages, doubling the compensatory damages against certain defendants.

"This verdict is not just a win for KPM Analytics but for the entire industry," said Brian Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer for KPM Analytics. "Innovation is the backbone of our business, and we will always take the necessary steps to protect our proprietary technology from unlawful use."

KPM would like to extend its gratitude to the dedicated legal team, Sunstein LLP and Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, PC, expert witnesses, and all those involved in the two-year long case, whose unwavering support and diligent efforts were instrumental in achieving this significant victory. The verdict serves as a reminder that KPM will not tolerate the misappropriation of its trade secrets and will take all necessary legal measures to safeguard its valuable intellectual property.

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and vision process machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our brands include AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

