KPM Analytics Expands Vision Inspection Manufacturing Facilities to Support Baking and Snack Food Brands

The modern, state-of-the-art facility in Trento, Italy, will become the new home for advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered vision quality and food safety inspection for KPM Analytics' EyePro System product brand.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics has announced a significant expansion of its vision inspection system manufacturing facility to meet increasing demand from baking and snack food producers seeking to elevate quality control and food safety on the line.

The 22,000 sq ft. operation is located at Viale dell'Industria 2, Pergine Valsugana (TN), 38057, Italy. The new facility more than doubles the production capacity for the company's industry-leading line of vision inspection systems, including the well-known Q-Bake™ In-Line Vision Inspection System, the EyePro Laner for packaging lane balancing, and the TheiaVu® E-Series At-Line Vision Measurement System. On high-speed baking and snack food production lines, KPM Analytics' vision inspection systems detect and monitor product quality and safety attributes such as color, shape, size, topping, and foreign material contamination.

In addition to producing inspection systems, the site will host factory acceptance testing, customer training, and hands-on demonstrations to help baking and snack food operators get the most from their equipment from day one. Additionally, the new location has dedicated facilities for developing advanced hardware and software applications for improved food safety, including hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence model development for foreign material detection.

According to KPM Analytics' General Manager for Vision Inspection Technologies, Andrea Bertuolo, "the facility expansion is a direct response to the growing needs of our customers who are under increasing pressure to meet rigorous quality standards. With the extra capacity, we are better prepared to improve our production throughput to meet their evolving demands."

KPM Analytics acquired EyePro System, S.r.l., in 2021, representing a significant moment in KPM Analytics' mission to assist food processors in their efforts to control product quality and amplify food safety throughout their organizations. Its vision inspection products have been a top choice among baking and snack makers to achieve 100% in-line inspection and automatic defect removal in their processing lines. In recent years, the division's emphasis on progressive applications that merge quality inspection with AI machine learning for advanced foreign material detection has elevated the brand into a higher echelon to help food brands excel in their quality assurance and food safety efforts.

"Baking and snack brands are facing tighter quality specs and higher volumes. The ability to catch defects, process deviations, or foreign materials instantly – not downstream – is essential," says KPM Analytics' Chief Executive Officer Brian Mitchell. "The investment in our new vision inspection facility ensures we meet customer expectations more effectively while continuing to innovate alongside them."

The new Pergine Valsugana location joins KPM Analytics' 11 other manufacturing, sales, and support offices worldwide and is the latest business expansion investment following similar projects in Orem, Utah USA, Villeneuve, France, Ottawa Ontario Canada and Westborough, MA USA.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and vision process machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to solve our customers' problems uniquely. Our brands include AMS, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

