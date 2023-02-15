Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon for maritime sector expansion

Double deal drives Kpler's innovation in maritime data and analytics.

BRUSSELS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kpler, the leading provider of commodities data, analytics, and market insight, announced today that it has acquired MarineTraffic and FleetMon; two providers of global ship-tracking data and maritime analytics.

The deal follows an earlier acquisition of FleetMon by MarineTraffic, resulting in a coordinated double acquisition for Kpler in the maritime analytics space.

Since its founding in 2007, Athens-based MarineTraffic has become an integral part of the maritime industry by spearheading innovation that has made ship tracking intelligence and analytics widely accessible. Rostock-based FleetMon, also founded in 2007, provides AIS data to market-leading corporates including industrials at the end of the supply chain.

Combining these companies' strong points will allow Kpler to unlock more value for the maritime sector and increase the quality of the products, data, and services it provides to its clients. This comes at a time of increasing demand for new digital tools, as well as intensifying global challenges across the maritime supply chain.

"Since its creation, Kpler has been focused on tracking cargoes, not vessels. We believe the time has come to marry commodity and maritime intelligence into one single platform. This will lead to improvements in the data and services we provide and drive further innovation in the maritime sector, by incorporating the excellent work of both MarineTraffic and FleetMon." – François Cazor, CEO, Kpler.

"I am very proud of what MarineTraffic has achieved over the years and really excited for what we can further achieve as part of Kpler, alongside the FleetMon team. I am confident that the integration of our products and organisational cultures will lead us to new frontiers, ultimately benefiting our customers and our community. The increasingly connected maritime world needs more digital tools and better analytics and we'll continue innovating in that direction." – Demitris Memos, CEO, MarineTraffic.

"Creating transparency for the maritime world has driven our work for over a decade now.

To combine the experience and excellence of the Kpler , MarineTraffic and the FleetMon teams will push the journey of digitalization for maritime transport and supply chains.

Let's stay active, stay connected - and never stop scaling" – Lars Brandstäter, CEO, FleetMon.

Kpler has now made five acquisitions in the last 18 months and secured over $200 million investment funding in 2022 from private equity firms Five Arrows and Insight Partners. Following these two new acquisitions, Kpler will employ over 500 employees across the world and serve more than a million active users across the wider maritime and commodity industries.

MarineTraffic received financial advice in connection with the transaction from Nevantio Advisors, with legal advice from Lambadarios Law Firm (Greece), Reed Smith (UK) and FieldFisher (Germany). Berenson & Company acted as financial advisor to Kpler, who received legal advice from Cooley (UK) and Karatzas & Partners (Greece).

About Kpler

Kpler is a fast-growing data and analytics company on a mission to facilitate sustainable and efficient trade, to meet the changing needs of our world. From numerous disparate and unstructured sources, Kpler creates data and analytics that bring transparency in dynamic markets characterised by opaque and incomplete information, such as commodity and power markets. Kpler delivers its unique offering through technology solutions built in an agile and inventive way, enabling market professionals to make informed and timely trading decisions. Headquartered in Brussels, Kpler employs over 300 people across the world. In 2022, world-leading private equity firms Five Arrows and Insight Partners invested over $200 million in Kpler (minority stake). The company's recent acquisitions include ClipperData (2021), JBC Energy and COR-e (2022). www.kpler.com

About MarineTraffic

MarineTraffic is a leading provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence. MarineTraffic is dedicated to making actionable information easily accessible. Its mission to bring about transparency and meaningful change to the maritime world is underlined through its partnerships with bodies such as the International Maritime Organisation, and The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). MarineTraffic also works closely with the world's leading ports, maritime companies and oil majors, on projects dedicated to improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact. www.marinetraffic.com

About FleetMon

Established in 2007, FleetMon built the world's first public vessel data collection, which helps organisations deliver better logistic reports. The FleetMon team is passionate about crowd knowledge and is an expert in creating elegant and powerful web applications to do the job and grow options. FleetMon empowers shipping companies, captains and maritime enthusiasts by allowing them to track and analyse their businesses. FleetMon has customers across 164 countries and around a half million users. www.fleetmon.com

Media Relations

Kpler Holding SA

Arthur Chevreul

achevreul@kpler.com

+32 493 37 42 34

Good Advice PR

Paul O'Grady

PR Consultant

kpler@goodadvice.agency

+49 176 82374030

SOURCE Kpler