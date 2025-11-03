KOSA and MegazoneCloud to Lead Korea's AI-SW Delegation at ADIPEC 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Artificial Intelligence & Software Industry Association (KOSA), in collaboration with MegazoneCloud, will join the world's largest energy exhibition — ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) 2025, taking place from November 3 to 6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

KOREA AI PAVILION Official Poster

As part of the Co-Prosperity Global Expansion Support Program organized by the Foundation for Large, Small and Medium Enterprises and Agriculture and Fisheries Cooperation, KOSA will showcase Korea's cutting-edge AI and software innovation through the "KOREA AI Pavilion" under the theme "The Future of Energy."

The delegation will feature nine competent Korean AI and software companies — Ecopeace, I-ESG, Serdic, PiA Space, Vueron Technology, Enhance, FutureMain, TreadLinx, and Synergy Partner — all seeking new global partnerships and business opportunities in the energy and digital transformation sectors.

Located in Hall 17 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the KOREA AI Pavilion will highlight the slogan "Smart DX Powered by AI", emphasizing the role of Korean AI technology in driving digital transformation within the global energy industry. Participating companies will engage in on-site meetings and consultations with international buyers, investors, and technology partners to strengthen their entry into the Middle Eastern market.

In addition, KOSA will host the "KOREA AI INNOVATION DAY" networking dinner during the exhibition, creating a platform for meaningful exchanges with key local institutions such as ADIA (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority), HUB71, and Shorooq Partners, aimed at expanding global business cooperation opportunities for Korean enterprises.

Held under the theme "Energy. Intelligence. Impact.", ADIPEC is recognized as the world's premier energy exhibition, attracting more than 2,250 companies from over 170 countries and welcoming over 200,000 visitors each year.

A representative from MegazoneCloud commented,

"Our joint participation in ADIPEC 2025 represents a significant milestone in supporting Korean AI and software SMEs as they expand into the global energy market. Leveraging our strong cloud infrastructure and network in the Middle East, we aim to accelerate their global growth."

KOSA Chairman Junhee Cho added,

"As AI-driven digital transformation accelerates across the global energy sector, this initiative will serve as a pivotal opportunity for Korean AI and software companies to showcase their technology and competitiveness in the Middle East. KOSA will continue to strengthen support for Korean enterprises seeking to lead industrial innovation worldwide."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810154/1.jpg