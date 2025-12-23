Korean AI Safety Firm Schaffengott Expands European Operations Through Czech Joint Venture

PRAGUE and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaffengott, a Korea-based developer of AI- and IoT-driven disaster safety solutions, is strengthening its European presence through a joint venture established in the Czech Republic, positioning the country as a strategic base for regional growth.

In 2023, Schaffengott formed TRITONA UTP GLOBAL, a joint venture with UTP Czech s.r.o., to localize and commercialize advanced disaster safety technologies for the European market. The partnership focuses on adapting products to regional requirements and supporting deployment in countries investing in smart city development and modern safety infrastructure.

The joint venture was supported by an overseas expansion program backed by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, in cooperation with the Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), which provides structured assistance for technology companies entering international markets, including guidance on localization, regulatory alignment, and market positioning.

Founded on the principle of data-driven disaster prevention, Schaffengott develops integrated safety solutions that combine artificial intelligence, IoT sensors, hardware devices, and centralized monitoring platforms. The company's approach emphasizes early risk detection, real-time data analysis, and rapid response across fire safety, evacuation, and emergency scenarios.

One of the flagship products introduced through the Czech joint venture is TRITONA, an AI-enabled smart fire extinguisher designed for immediate use in emergency situations. Unlike conventional extinguishers, TRITONA contains a liquid fire-suppression capsule that can be deployed by throwing it toward the fire, enabling fast suppression and helping secure evacuation routes. The device is equipped with thermal and intrusion sensors, while AI algorithms analyze environmental data to detect abnormal conditions and generate alerts.

Schaffengott's broader product portfolio includes INNER TAP, a fire suppression and smoke control system; YEGA/YEWIE, emergency glass-breaking devices for vehicles and buildings; OCTAGON, an emergency lighting and evacuation guidance system; and M2, a fixed and portable AI-connected multi-purpose disaster safety platform. Together, these solutions form an integrated ecosystem that collects and analyzes disaster-related data through a centralized control system.

To establish credibility in a traditionally conservative safety market, Schaffengott initially focused on public-sector and institutional deployments. Through this approach, the company has secured more than 1,500 references worldwide, including installations with international organizations and major public institutions. Building on this foundation, the company is now expanding into private-sector projects.

Through the Czech joint venture, Schaffengott is currently working with local partners on product customization and commercial discussions, including preliminary quotations for supply to Czech fire safety and infrastructure companies.

CEO Ik Hwan Kwon commented, "The joint venture in the Czech Republic enables close cooperation with local partners and alignment with regional requirements. We aim to contribute to safer cities through practical, data-driven solutions."

Schaffengott plans to further develop its Czech operations as a hub for European and global expansion, while advancing its long-term vision of building a comprehensive disaster safety and data services platform aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

