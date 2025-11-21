Korea Vegan Certification Institute Becomes a Trusted Partner for Companies Entering Global Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global interest in the sustainability of ethical consumption continues to grow, the popularity of vegetarian and vegan products is surging. Amid this global trend, Korea Vegan Certification Institute (KVCS) has firmly established itself as a leading professional organization representing vegan certification in South Korea. The institute has solidified its position by providing internationally recognized certification services across a wide range of product categories, including food, cosmetics, and household goods.

Korea Vegan Certification Institute operates a fair and transparent certification process to help consumers identify and choose genuinely vegan products they can trust. From raw material selection to manufacturing, processing, and packaging, the institute strictly excludes any use of animal-derived ingredients or by-products, while meticulously inspecting production lines and equipment to prevent cross-contamination. Furthermore, it prohibits animal testing and the use of GMOs (genetically modified organisms) during raw material sourcing and research and development processes. This commitment reflects the institute's dedication to practicing the vegan philosophy of respecting both the environment and all forms of life.

In addition, the Korea Vegan Certification Institute collaborates with the Korea Food Hygiene and Safety Research Institute to conduct evaluations based on scientific evidence and objective data related to each product. When necessary, advanced analytical technologies such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing are utilized to ensure product reliability. The certification process consists of six stages: application and document review, evaluation of ingredients and manufacturing processes, experimental verification, review by a certification committee, contract signing, and issuance of the certification. Each stage is managed through standardized procedures that comply with international regulations.

Companies that obtain vegan certification from the Korea Vegan Certification Institute receive active promotional support through the institute's official website, social media channels, and domestic and international vegan communities. In addition, displaying the certification mark on product packaging enhances competitiveness and consumer trust when entering global markets. The institute also provides regular education and consultation services for both companies and individuals to promote the growth of the vegan industry.

A representative from the Korea Vegan Certification Institute stated,

"The vegan market is expanding beyond the food industry into cosmetics, fashion, and distribution sectors. As a trusted certification partner for international companies entering the Korean market, our institute will continue to strengthen its role in setting global quality standards for vegan products."