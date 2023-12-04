Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Presents Innovative Nuclear Solutions for a Net-Zero Future at COP28

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

04 Dec, 2023, 06:24 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a state-run energy company in South Korea is presenting Korea's nuclear solutions for accelerating a journey to a net zero future at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

KHNP's pavilion is located in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai and showcases Korea's innovative small modular reactor (i-SMR) technology and i-SMR powered Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model, which leverage the full benefits of nuclear in driving the global energy transition.

The pavilion will be open throughout the duration of the COP28 until Dec 12.

