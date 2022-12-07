Korea Energy Agency Hosts a Successful Online Renewable Energy Export Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency has announced that it has held the 'Online Renewable Energy Export Conference' successfully from November 23~24.

This year's 'Online Renewable Energy Export Conference' was an event held to support promising renewable energy companies in Korea. The conference was hosted by the Korea Energy Agency and sponsored by the Korea New Renewable Energy Association. There were 12 promising renewable energy companies from Korea and 47 buyers from nine countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Belgium, Czech Republic, India and Nepal participating in the event. As a result, 83 meetings were held for approximately USD 14 million worth of exports.

The Korea Energy Agency has been launching various aid projects to pioneer overseas export channels for Korean companies. This year's export conference was also a meaningful event providing a place for exchange within the field of renewable energy between Korea and other countries overseas.

The Head of the Global Business Department for Korea Energy Agency Sung-Hoon Kim stated, "We were very pleased that the conference held to provide practical assistance in pioneering sales channels overseas for Korean companies facing difficulties in pioneering sales channels overseas was a success."

SOURCE Korea Energy Agency