Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Announces Esteemed Headline Speakers, Claiming its Crown as the World's Pre-eminent Web3 Conference

As Korea rises as the Web3 capital, Korea Blockchain Week 2024 sets out as the platform to navigate the action-packed market, as well as the confluence of Web3 innovations and institutional capital

The initial round of speakers unveiled include Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin (Virtual), Evan Cheng from Sui Network, Mike Belshe from BitGo, and Yat Siu from Animoca Brands

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Blockchain Week 2024, Asia's premier Web3 festival, has announced its first batch of high-profile headline speakers for its much-anticipated return to Seoul. The seventh edition of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) will take place 1-7 September 2024, with its flagship two-day "IMPACT" conference held between 3-4 September at the Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul, South Korea.

KBW2024 is set to be one of the most anticipated global Web3 gatherings this year, building upon the success of its previous edition, which drew over 30,000 attendees and 250 speakers. Founded and organized by Web3 ecosystem builder, FACTBLOCK, and co-hosted by Asia's leading Web3 VC fund, Hashed, this year's KBW will cover the convergence of Web2 and Web3, underscoring the significance of Asia-powered growth, innovation and adoption that is fueling the global Web 3 ecosystem.

Seon-ik Jeon, CEO of FACTBLOCK; Founder and Host of KBW said: "KBW sets the benchmark for the highest calibre of global Web3 industry festivals and conferences. The continued return of our headline speakers, coupled with the addition of fresh luminaries to our roster, is a testament to the undeniable role KBW plays in capturing the confluence of Web3 innovations in the East and the West. As Korea, and Asia more broadly, emerge as the bellwether for Web3 adoption, this year's KBW is poised to be the prime avenue to host impactful dialogues that underpins the renewed sense of optimism and excitement in today's Web3 landscape."

Bringing together leading investors, builders and founders in Web3 and beyond, this year's IMPACT conference will feature foundational themes for Web3's future, including applications, infrastructure, tech stack, institutional interest, art and culture, and many more. The impressive speaker line-up includes returning speakers from its 2023 IMPACT conference, such as Ethereum Co-Founder, Vitalik Buterin (Virtual); Arthur Hayes from Maelstrom; Caroline Pham from CFTC; Ed Felten from Offchain Labs; Mike Belshe from BitGo; Mo Shaikh from Aptos Labs; Muneeb Ali from Trust Machines; Sergey Nazarov from Chainlink. It also welcomes new headline speakers including Aleksander Larsen from Sky Mavis; Eli Ben-Sasson from Starkware; Evan Cheng from Sui Network; Keone Hon from Monad; and Yat Siu from Animoca Brands. More speakers can be found on the KBW website.

"Korea has garnered significant global interest due to its pool of talented developers in the realms of applications and content, which are crucial for widespread adoption," said Simon Kim, CEO at Hashed. "Our goal for KBW2024 is to bring together distinguished speakers who can highlight the most captivating trends in the global blockchain market and shed light on the unique opportunities present in the Korean and Asian markets. By doing so, we aim to provide attendees with valuable insights and foster meaningful networking opportunities that drive innovation and collaboration in the industry."

Gathering global industry leaders, top decision-makers and builders, the KBW2024 features its keystone conference IMPACT, along with other main events, which will be announced in the coming months. The super early bird pass for KBW 2024 is available from now until June 11, 2024. For more information and continued updates on Korea Blockchain Week 2024, please visit: https://koreablockchainweek.com/

About Korea Blockchain Week:

Founded by FACTBLOCK and co-hosted by Hashed, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) is an annual global blockchain and web3 festival held in Seoul, South Korea, since 2018. It has been a gathering ground for the top global blockchain and web3 leaders and unifying diverse communities.

KBW curates multiple prestigious main events, including the flagship conference 'IMPACT.' This provides participants and attendees exclusive opportunities to exchange industry insights and indulge in an immersive blend of music, art, and culture, making KBW a unique and enriching experience for all involved.

