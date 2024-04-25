Kore Digital Mining Ltd Announces Additional 14 PH/s Bitcoin Mining Capacity

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore Digital Mining Ltd, a UK based Bitcoin mining company, announces that effective 1st May 2024, an additional 14 PH/s mining capacity will be added to its existing infrastructure.

This additional capacity will be provided by a major Bitcoin mining corporation and will be operational until 30th June 2024.

Derek Nisbet, Kore's Founder & CEO, said - "We are pleased to work with a leading Bitcoin Miner in securing a large amount of mining capacity, for a 2 month trial period. We look forward to hopefully extending this period and engaging more with major mining corporations offering Bitcoin hashing opportunities, in the future."

This additional 14PH/s Bitcoin mining capacity adds to the existing 2 PH/s currently operational with Kore's own infrastructure and an additional 4 PH/s is due to be added over the next quarter, totalling 20 PH/s.

About Kore Digital Mining Ltd.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd is a U.K. based Bitcoin mining company focused on growing its hash rate and increasing infrastructure capacity with its global partners.

Kore's mission is to provide technological resources on the Bitcoin network, enabling added blockchain security and increased decentralization.

Find out more at www.koredigitalmining.com

