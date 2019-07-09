Kopernio and Meta Combine Expertise to Support Accelerated Scientific Discovery

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of full-text scientific articles will soon be available through an easy copyright-compliant one-click process, thanks to a new partnership between Kopernio , part of the Web of Science Group (a Clarivate Analytics plc company NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) and Meta, a free biomedical discovery tool from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Meta users will have faster, easier access to millions of full-text scientific articles through Kopernio's free web browser plug-in, giving scientists one-click access to complete versions of the latest relevant research delivered directly in their Meta feed.

Ben Kaube, co-founder of Kopernio, said: "Hours of researchers' time is wasted looking for ways to access copyright-compliant full-text research articles, especially – but not only – when off-campus. This important partnership underlines our organizations' shared commitment to use technology in order to solve major problems and frustrations faced by researchers."

Sam Molyneux, co-founder of Meta said: "Meta's goal is to ensure you never miss an important paper. We have partnered with Kopernio to ensure that once you have found the paper you need, you know you can access the best version of that paper, copyright-compliant and for free, without changing your research habits. Kopernio prioritises the use of the version of record from publishers."

Meta users will have the option to install the Kopernio plugin for one click retrieval of full-text articles that are accessible to them, either by integrating with institutional subscriptions or by offering a copyright-compliant open access alternative. When the version of record is available via institutional subscriptions, librarians and institutions will receive full usage reporting via the original publisher, as Kopernio usage is COUNTER compliant.

Meta is currently in invitation-only access beta but will be generally available later this year. To join the waiting list, please visit Meta at meta.org.

Kopernio's vision is to provide easy one-click access to academic journal articles, dramatically improving and facilitating access to scientific knowledge worldwide. For more information, please visit kopernio.com. Kopernio is part of the Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company.

Meta is a free tool to discover biomedical research in real time, expand research awareness and keep scientists up to date with the latest and most important papers in their fields of research. Meta uses machine learning to analyze and connect insights across millions of papers—including peer-reviewed articles and preprints. It seeks out the most relevant and impactful studies the moment they are published and finds patterns in the biomedical literature on a scale that no human being could accomplish alone. Meta is part of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Web of Science Group organizes the world's research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments accelerate the pace of research. It is powered by the Web of Science – the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include Converis, EndNote, Kopernio, Publons, ScholarOne and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). The 'university' of Web of Science Group, ISI maintains the knowledge corpus upon which the index and related information and analytical content and services are built; it disseminates that knowledge externally through events, conferences and publications and it carries out research to sustain, extend and improve the knowledge base. The Web of Science Group is a Clarivate Analytics company. www.webofsciencegroup.com. @webofscience

Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate has built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com .

